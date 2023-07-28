People interested in investing more than lip service into the concepts of free thought and free speech should be raising hell about the treatment of a Texas A&M University professor who criticized a politician within earshot of young people.
Joy Alonzo in March told an assembly of University of Texas Medical Branch students she thought Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had obstructed efforts to battle the state’s opioid crisis, about which she’s an authority.
Alonzo said Patrick’s office was among the reasons that drug users have difficulty finding care for opioid addiction; that the office opposed policies that could have prevented opioid deaths; and the state’s ban on fentanyl test strips directly undermined efforts to prevent such deaths.
In other words, she called one like she saw it.
People who like to rant about the machinations of “political elites” should be especially disturbed because what ensued was a textbook example of political elites working to suppress speech with which they disagreed and perhaps saw as a threat.
A student in the assembly called her mother, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, who called Patrick, who texted John Sharp, the Texas A&M University System’s politically appointed chancellor and a career politician who once was comptroller of public accounts.
A trifecta of state political elites.
Sharp seems to have gone from the chime on his phone to fire her more or less instantly.
“Joy Alonzo has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation re firing her. shud [sic] be finished by end of week,” he replied.
Alonzo spent two weeks on paid leave while her expression of opinion was investigated and she was exonerated.
That was good. What’s bad is this was one of the numerous recent examples of political action to suppress speech among people within reach of elite hands, especially those educated enough to have informed opinions about the causes and effects of things.
And it certainly seems to have sent a chill through medical branch administrators who, rather than standing firm for academic freedom, to name one freedom abused here, folded like wet paper.
It’s reasonable to ask whether Alonzo’s criticisms were true, but ultimately it doesn’t matter.
Americans, even public employees, have a right to criticize public officials even with untruths.
It’s a birthright we renew every time we pay taxes.
And for politicians to demand rigid adherence to the truth is hypocrisy of a level astounding even for them.
The best of them work the truth like modeler’s clay and fling half-truths and lies at each other and anybody else when there’s an advantage in it.
Those of us who enjoy the American habit of speaking our minds — of calling them like we see them — shouldn’t underestimate the threat in this obvious drift toward government control of speech, and, by extension, thought.
Public employees are the targets now, but the rest of us will be sooner or later if we let it happen to them.
