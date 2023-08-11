Terminating the employment of League City Animal Care and Adoption Center Executive Director Jasmine O’Keefe over it strikes us as too much, however, even if all the claims are true.
Residents and shelter volunteers packed a city council meeting Tuesday to tell elected officials they had witnessed adoptable cats being released into the wild.
They demanded the city fire O’Keefe for what they say is her involvement in what might be an effort to free up shelter space while controlling the feral feline population.
People at the meeting said the center was sterilizing cats that arrive at the shelter by various means and releasing them into the wild even if they're house cats with no street smarts.
Monica Millican, a volunteer and president of the non-profit League City Pets Alive, said the cats being released had been surrendered by their owners or abandoned.
Mayor Nick Long did exactly what a good leader should in such a situation. He applied a layer of calm reason and vowed to look into the matter.
“We are certainly not going to accuse employees and rule by the mob,” he said. “We are going to have the city manager go through and investigate this. We are not going to rabble-rouse and fire a dedicated employee.”
It’s true that trap, neuter and release programs are not meant to cast tame cats outdoors into a harsh, dangerous environment they have never learned to survive in.
Such programs are meant to catch feral cats for long enough to sterilize them and put them back where they came from to live out their lives without producing more feral cats.
Shelter volunteers and others said the shelter is neutering and releasing friendly, adoptable cats into the wild to fend for themselves, however.
Doing that would be cruel and should not be happening.
Even if it is happening, however, we don’t see malice or any self-serving motivation that would justify anybody being fired.
What we see is a common story about a few people with too few resources trying to improve an overwhelming societal problem that most people hardly acknowledge exists.
We’ve dealt with animal rescue people for long enough to know they can be evangelical about the cause, relentless and sometimes, perhaps, a tad sanctimonious toward those of us who can be distracted by other things.
All of that probably is necessary to stay in what must feel like a losing fight most of the time. We admire them for it.
We’ve seen them get in trouble before for biting off more than anybody could chew.
We’ve never seen any one of them do anything out of malice or for any other reason except to do some good.
What we see here was a bad decision made in an effort to reduce the shelter population and avoid an alternative such as putting cats to death.
Rather than going to the council to demand O’Keefe’s head, people who want to do something should go to the shelter and demand three or four cats to foster or adopt.
