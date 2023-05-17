Five years have passed since 10 people were murdered and about a dozen maimed by a gunman at Santa Fe High School and still, there has been nothing remotely like justice or much movement toward anything like justice for the slain or those left behind to miss and mourn them.
In the meantime, mass killers who came after Santa Fe has had to face their crimes in court and accept their punishments.
That’s no resolution of the crimes, no cure for the pain, but it’s the best society can offer.
And it’s part of the social contract between the government and the governed.
It’s among the things that give the government its legitimacy and among the things people rightly expect when they pay their taxes and obey the law.
The government has an inviolable duty to make good on its end of that agreement and in this case, has failed to fulfill its responsibility for five years.
That, of course, is because accused killer Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been assessed to be incompetent to face the charges leveled against him.
All Americans, especially those accused of heinous crimes, deserve the full protection of the law, without question.
But the families and friends of the dead, and the public, which is responsible for justice and footing the bill, deserve some things too and have gotten nothing in this case.
One thing they deserve is an honest, open accounting of what steps are being taken in an attempt to make the accused fit for trial.
Does he speak routinely to a therapist?
Is he able to engage with the therapist?
If so, why not a defense attorney?
What medications is he being treated with and what is their success rate in making the incompetent competent?
The public deserves to know the details of his tax-funded stay at the North Texas State Hospital.
What does he do all day?
Is he catatonic?
Unable to greet visitors?
Does he speak to his mother on the phone?
Watch TV?
Can he ask someone to pass the salt?
Pagourtzis absolutely deserves a lot under the law. He does not deserve the same level of privacy, medical and otherwise, the rest of us expect, however.
And the public deserves a clear statement about how sane a person accused of killing 10 people, mostly children, must be to face justice.
That’s the core of the problem here.
Pagourtzis is not accused of suddenly snatching up a handy ax and running amok.
He is accused of planning, assembling the tools and forming at least a rudimentary plan for committing mass murder. He collected firearms and bought ammunition online.
It’s reasonable to be skeptical of the argument that he became completely detached from reality only after being arrested.
That seems convenient, obviously.
It’s also obvious that the prosecutors, in this case, can’t just ignore or change the rules. No good would come from that.
But a lot of people, including us, are not convinced everything that legally could be done to get Dimitrios Pagourtzis in front of a jury has been or is being done.
At the very least, the public shouldn’t in five months, never mind another five years, be left knowing only the damn little it knows now.
