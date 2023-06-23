It's a shame League City officials had to shut down the community's only recycling facility because of a rash illegal dumping, especially of toxic material, apparently being hauled in mostly by out-of-towners.
It was the right move, however.
Bins at the recycling facility on Dickinson Avenue had been filled day after day with non-recyclable items such as greasy pizza boxes, plastic bags, carpets and worse, officials said.
“We are just seeing everything from motor oil to tools and chemicals,” Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said. “A lot of stuff that can’t be recycled and general garbage.”
Things that could be recycled constantly are contaminated and must be taken to a landfill instead of being taken to a recycling facility to be sorted for reuse, officials said.
The city hopes closing the facility will motivate more residents to use its residential curbside recycling program, officials said.
About 90 percent of residential curbside recycling, almost 340 tons, is taken to a material recycling facility for processing each month, according to the city.
Although the chronic mess at the facility is the city’s problem, and a major expense, staff members assert the main violators were people who live in surrounding cities, officials said.
During a two-hour monitoring period, staff members found that six out of eight visitors to the site were from other cities, officials said.
The city also found businesses had been using the facility as a garbage dump and had not requested dumpsters of their own, Osborne said.
The recycling facility had run well on an honor system with only sporadic cases of contaminants ending up in the bins, officials said.
The city has in the past six months increased education about recycling, and those efforts have paid off with more people recycling in personal residential bins, officials said.
The trouble with an honor system, of course, is some people have none.
We see that in just about every intractable social problem there is, from litter to car crashes caused by jackass drivers.
Inevitably, those who do have some honor must carry extra burdens because of that fact about human nature.
The city will pursue a grant from the Houston-Galveston Area Council for a staffed recycling facility that can be regularly monitored, officials said.
We urge the council to look favorably on the city's application.
• Michael A. Smith
Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
Editor
