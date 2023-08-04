Working people in this country would benefit greatly if the federal government in all its glorious agencies and departments was a 10th as diligent about policing the spending of tax money as the IRS is about collecting it.
The observation is trite but comes to mind after reviewing IRS Form 990s The Children’s Center’s Inc. filed over the past few years.
The IRS requires nonprofits to file 990s each year, just as most of the rest of us must file tax returns, or maybe go to prison if we don’t.
Failure to do so can lead the IRS to revoke an organization’s tax exempt nonprofit status; a deathblow for groups that live on government grants and private-sector contributions.
Apparently, however, anything short of that fundamental failure is fine by the IRS.
In keeping with IRS tradition, the forms are stupefyingly long and detailed, demanding all sorts of information meant to ensure everything is on the level with organizations that handle money — frequently tax money and frequently a lot of it — but don’t pay taxes.
It’s difficult, we’d say impossible, however, to slog through a few years’ worth of the examples at hand without concluding that when a Form 990 arrives at IRS HQ, it goes directly into a file never again to reflect the glow of fluorescent bulbs.
The examples at issue raise more questions about treatment of the public’s money than they answer in each individual form and especially compared year to year.
Some years list rosters of fairly well-compensated employees; next year might list no employees at all.
Questions clearly labeled as requiring answers sometimes are blank. We could produce a litany every bit as numbing as the forms.
But to summarize, anybody who filed a Form 1040 as incomplete and puzzling should expect at least a call and maybe a knock at the door.
Many things could account for what we see as shortcomings, including that the organization was better at helping people in need than completing complex forms.
Even that soft assessment begs a hard question, though: If a group can’t produce pristine tax forms, can it keep scrupulous track of $2 million or so a year in mostly public money spent on numerous programs operating as far away, apparently, as Honduras?
As we reported last week, when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had a serious concern about how $214,000 had been spent, its first action was to write another check on the taxpayers’ accounts.
And we recall from years ago a Community Housing Development Organization that got several million of your dollars to renovate two Galveston apartment complexes into affordable housing.
Its board of seven had never met. Three members disavowed any knowledge of the organization. A fourth said he’d been on the board but quit for fear of being sued or prosecuted.
The nonprofit paid a firm owned by its board president $150,000, as we recall, to produce engineering and architectural plans for the projects.
That bought a single 8.5 X 11 sheet of paper with a hand-drawn rectangle, not to scale, and pairs of little slash marks labeled “window,” “window,” “window,” “door,” “door,” “stairs.” Period. End of design phase.
We wrote all about it using documents we got from HUD itself and nothing happened.
The unfortunate, and unfortunately trite, point is federal oversight of public money has been and tends to be lax and workaday Americans who each April file their forms and pay what they owe deserve better than that.
(1) comment
The exceptions make the news. I've been on the boards of quite a few non-profits and I can say that there are many of these in the County and elsewhere that do a very good job of accounting for funds and file pristine 990s. That's not to say that those who commit the deeds mentioned in the story suffer the consequences but we shouldn't let the irresponsible few taint those that strive to do things right.
