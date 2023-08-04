Working people in this country would benefit greatly if the federal government in all its glorious agencies and departments was a 10th as diligent about policing the spending of tax money as the IRS is about collecting it.

The observation is trite but comes to mind after reviewing IRS Form 990s The Children’s Center’s Inc. filed over the past few years.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

Gary Scoggin

The exceptions make the news. I've been on the boards of quite a few non-profits and I can say that there are many of these in the County and elsewhere that do a very good job of accounting for funds and file pristine 990s. That's not to say that those who commit the deeds mentioned in the story suffer the consequences but we shouldn't let the irresponsible few taint those that strive to do things right.

