There’s good news and bad news about the 118th United States Congress convened now in Washington.
The good news is that Congress is so broken and dysfunctional it won’t be able to do much harm.
The bad news is sort of the same — Congress is so broken it won’t be able to do much good, and there are a few things Congress simply must do.
Example: Adjust the nation’s federal debt ceiling to avoid default. Failure could have catastrophic consequences for America’s economy. As of this writing, observers are holding their breath.
How broken and irresponsible is this Congress?
Begin with the obvious. Democrats hold a slight majority in the Senate (51-49). Republicans hold a majority in the House (222-212).
The administrative branch (President Biden) is too weak to lead — about 53 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance. Biden also faces retribution from Republicans angry over how Democrats bedeviled former President Trump.
A tiny group of radical Republicans in the House holds sway. They at first opposed Kevin McCarthy’s (R-California) elevation to speaker. Winning them over was crucial to McCarthy, who gave up too much on House rules changes and committee assignments.
The group includes radical reality deniers, whacko conspiracy theorists, QAnon supporters and political performance artists. Think Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia).
Observers like Michael Corn, of Mother Jones, believe that small majority “will be wielding subpoenas, holding hearings and hurling allegations, all the while providing red meat for the Trump-loving right-wing media.”
“It will be an orgy for Fox,” Corn wrote. “Democracy and sanity will be at risk.”
That may be hyperbolic, but it’s not too much to predict that the angry stagnation afflicting Congress will actually get worse.
Dysfunction in Congress led, in part, to more than 50 Republicans and Democrats resigning in 2022. They took with them experience and a sense of history.
“Those departing Republicans and Democrats paint the disturbing picture that Congress is fast becoming a place that repels, rather than attracts, leaders who want to get things done,” said Nick Penniman, CEO of Issue One, which promotes itself as “the leading cross-partisan political reform group in Washington, D.C.”
A 2018 report from ProPublica said, in part:
“For more than 200 years, Congress has operated largely as the country’s founders intended — forging compromises on the biggest issues of the day while asserting its authority to declare war, spend taxpayer money and keep the presidency in check.
“Today … that model is effectively dead.”
Dead and apparently not much mourned by the people who wield power now in the U.S. Congress.
So, what should voters expect in 2023? Lots of noisy bombast. A good show in the media. Very little substance.
Most Americans will see even more clearly that neither of America’s major political parties truly represents the great middle of the country.
