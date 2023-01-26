Friendswood Fentanyl Summit

Brandy Robinson, an outreach worker with the Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Field Office, hands out doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat fentanyl overdoses, at the Fentanyl Poisoning Parent Informational Summit in Friendswood on Wednesday.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

School districts in Galveston County that have taken roles in combating the fentanyl epidemic are to be commended for their courage and others should follow their example.

Hitchcock ISD was the first to go public with an event in mid-December meant to educate students and parents about the dangers of a drug causing a spike in overdoses and deaths across the country.

