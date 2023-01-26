Brandy Robinson, an outreach worker with the Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Field Office, hands out doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat fentanyl overdoses, at the Fentanyl Poisoning Parent Informational Summit in Friendswood on Wednesday.
School districts in Galveston County that have taken roles in combating the fentanyl epidemic are to be commended for their courage and others should follow their example.
Hitchcock ISD was the first to go public with an event in mid-December meant to educate students and parents about the dangers of a drug causing a spike in overdoses and deaths across the country.
Friendswood and Clear Creek ISDs did the same Wednesday night.
There are all sorts of reasons school districts might understandably steer clear of this problem.
They already are saddled with at least part, and frequently most, of the load in dealing with all kinds of societal problems that have nothing directly to do with education. And the fentanyl problem is rigged with more political tripwires than most of the others.
It’s very likely, for example, that people and groups advocating for providing information and tools for avoiding or surviving fentanyl poisoning will be accused of promoting drug use.
It’s the same sort of backlash that can happen when people advocate for using condoms to avoid pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases.
Any approach to mitigating such problems that aren’t punitive or based entirely on abstinence can make you a target.
Meanwhile, however, many experts on drug use and abuse argue those approaches also are among the most effective.
It’s telling, for example, that agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration were handing out free Narcan — a drug than can keep people from dying of a fentanyl overdose — at the parent informational summit Wednesday night in Friendswood.
So, it’s notable and laudable that these local public school educators have once again stepped into a politically fraught situation in an effort to do right by children.
And it’s becoming increasingly clear that children are the most at risk in this epidemic.
The group Families Against Fentanyl reported early this month that deaths from the synthetic opioid among children ages 1 to 14 had increased 15-fold, more than 1,400 percent, over two years.
As we’ve argued before recently, this is a very bad time to be dabbling in street drugs of any kind, according to experts.
Fentanyl, they warn, is everywhere disguised as everything from heroin, cocaine and ecstasy to Xanax, Adderall and Oxycontin.
If there ever was a time to just say no, this is it.
People, especially youngsters, being who they are, though, it’s time to get past the hang-ups and give people everything they might need to avoid killing themselves.
Educators in Hitchcock, Friendswood and Clear Creek deserve community thanks and support for having tried to do that.
