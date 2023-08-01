Here’s a question worth considering:
Do the people of Galveston County really need to spend $50,000 to $100,000, or even more, every time they have to fill a public executive post?
There may be times when it’s necessary to do that. But spending that kind of money on consultants to fill an executive slot is not always necessary and should not be the routine method each and every time a vacancy occurs.
The issue comes up now because of the contrast recently in filling two public positions of real significance in Galveston — superintendent of the Galveston Independent School District and executive director of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The park board voted last week to pay a Florida firm $66,000 to fill the job vacated by former CEO Kelly de Shaun in June.
That search will proceed despite the fact that Kimberly Danesi, a long-term employee of the park board, has been named and is serving, apparently competently, as interim director since de Shaun’s departure.
At the time of Danesi’s appointment as interim director, board chairman Marty Fluke said:
“We believe that Kimberly Danesi is the ideal choice for the role of interim CEO, given her extensive experience, results-driven approach and commitment to the community.”
So, if that is true, why spend $66,000 to explore who else might be available from parts unknown?
In contrast, when the Galveston ISD board recently had to replace Superintendent Jerry Gibson, who retired amid controversy, it offered the job in a matter of days to Matthew Neighbors. Neighbors had worked with Galveston ISD for 19 years, knew the system’s operations and seemed a logical candidate. He had performed successfully in a number of roles and had concrete plans for the school district’s future.
Those plans were not based on theory, they were based on solid experience in the community.
Hiring search consultants is always more expensive than hiring from within. Hiring from within not only eliminates the cost of the consultant, it eliminates the high cost of moving a new CEO to the community.
We would argue also that the results of consultant-driven hiring often are no better, and may even be worse, than hiring a known quantity.
Example: when GISD hired Jerry Gibson, it did so on the recommendation of a search consultant. Gibson turned out to be a poor fit in Galveston, cost the district a lot of money and lasted less than three years. At his departure, the school board negotiated a payment of $70,000 to get him to go away.
There is no law that orders a public body to spend tens of thousands of dollars to search for applicants and fill an executive position. Time will tell whether hiring a search firm in this instance was wise.
Sometimes, however, the wise decision is the most direct option — hiring from within — and it may also be the least expensive option.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to offer the local candidate a short-term contract and give that person a chance to succeed?
• Dolph Tillotson
