The city of Dickinson has picked a laudable way to honor the memory of a promising young resident who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2021.

The city council last week approved the initiative to rename a stretch of Dickinson Avenue from FM 517 to FM 646 after Ziyanna Jones, 17, and to seek funding from state and federal agencies to improve the road and many others.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

C. Patterson

Heartbreaking but in this tribute she will never be forgotten and there’s maybe a thimble of comfort in that

