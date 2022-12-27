A project to build a massive storm-surge barrier in and around Galveston Bay is still far from a done deal, but the years-long effort took a major step forward Friday when President Joe Biden signed the $860 million National Defense Authorization Act into law.
That act contained language authorizing construction of a coastal spine barrier that has been envisioned, debated and planned over about 13 years since Hurricane Ike in 2008 devastated Galveston Island and numerous communities along Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
Although Friday marked a significant advance, it was not the final nor perhaps even the highest hurdle the project must clear before any dirt is turned.
Biden’s signing of the defense bill authorized the project, but didn’t allocate the billions of dollars needed to fund the project, Murphy McCollough, Texas press secretary for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, said.
Still, it was a key step in a long process, she said.
“The conversation about funding can’t even start until the project is authorized,” McCollough said.
That conversation could now start as soon as the 118th Congress convenes next year, she said.
The authorization language that became law Friday began as the Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act, which Cornyn, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber introduced in July.
“The Coastal Spine will provide the critical infrastructure needed to protect our coastal communities and the industries that fuel our state and national economy,” Cornyn said in statement Friday.
“After many years of hard work, I am glad to see that this project has been authorized so that the next steps can be taken to ensure the Texas Gulf Coast is prepared to weather future hurricane seasons.”
Among other things, the plan calls for a sea gate between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula that would close ahead of a hurricane to block storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.
The entire project is estimated to cost $31 billion, of which local sponsors would be required to pay about $10 billion. In 2021, the Texas Legislature created the Gulf Coast Protection District, a taxing entity, to raise funds for the local costs of the barrier project.
Hurricane Ike made landfall at Galveston on Sept. 13, 2008, as a category 2 storm. The hurricane pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico into Galveston Bay. The surge leveled homes on Bolivar Peninsula, and flooded Galveston from its unprotected north side.
The storm surge was measured at between 19 feet and 25 feet.
The idea of a surge-blocking coastal barrier for Texas was first raised by Bill Merrell, a professor of Marine Sciences at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Merrell was inspired by coastal floodgates used in the Netherlands to protect low-lying land from North Sea storms.
Merrell coined the term Ike Dike. His plan differed in some ways from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers plan now under consideration. For instance, it recommended a sea gate also be built at the Galveston’s far West End to block a surge entering the bay at the San Luis Pass.
The corps’ project isn’t officially called the Ike Dike. It incorporates some of Merrell’s ideas as well as proposals recommended by other groups such as the Severe Storm Prediction, Education & Evacuation from Disasters Center at Rice University.
The plan also calls for building a ring levee around the most densely populated parts of Galveston, heightening the existing Galveston seawall, building protective dunes on Galveston’s West End and Bolivar Peninsula, raising structures on the west shore of Galveston Bay and building floodgates at Dickinson Bayou and Clear Lake.
If it’s funded for construction, the project still would require another two to five years of design and would take as many as another 15 years to complete.
There’s a long way still to go before this part of the Gulf Coast has protection against storm-driven surge and a lot could still happen to derail the project.
Part of that long trip will be an environmental impact assessment that could end the whole process and there probably will be increasing opposition driven by objection over environmental, property rights and access concerns, to name a few.
The amount of money in question is considerable, even by today’s standards and governmental priorities can change on a dime.
Still, Friday was good day for advocates of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.