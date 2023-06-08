Unfortunately, it’s not surprising a few Texas lawmakers let a common-sense bill with wide bipartisan support and fair odds of doing some public good die in a Senate committee.
Baffling, disappointing and infuriating, perhaps, but after reflection, not surprising.
We already knew common sense and public good were not necessarily enough or even compelling to members of that august body.
Such was the fate of House Bill 362, which would have ended a legal ban on fentanyl test strips; simple devices allowing people to determine whether what appears to be Xanax, or, yes, heroin and cocaine is spiked with lethal fentanyl.
The bill entered the Texas Legislature with Gov. Greg Abbott’s support and what appeared to rational people to be no-brainer status. State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, a Republican serving this area, was among the authors.
Almost 30 members of the Texas House — 17 Democrats and 10 Republicans — signed on as sponsors. It passed the House by a vote of 143 for, two against, plus five who abstained or just didn’t vote.
And then it went to the Criminal Justice Committee where it languished and died for lack of a hearing.
Baffling, disappointing and infuriating, to people who prefer effective public policy to self-serving partisan posturing, at any rate.
It’s not clear what exactly killed the bill. Leaders on the Criminal Justice Committee, for some reason, haven’t been responding to queries from reporters who cover the Legislature closely.
Some speculate the committee preferred HB 6, which increased penalties for the sale and production of fentanyl by classifying overdoses as “poisonings” and triggering murder charges for those convicted of giving someone a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to The Texas Tribune.
“Proponents say the measure would help address a growing crisis in the state by holding dealers accountable and giving prosecutors more tools to charge those who manufacture and distribute the drug,” according to The Tribune.
“But opponents, who said the policy would prolong a 50-year, trillion-dollar war on drugs, argue that it would not fix the problem and would discourage people from seeking help for someone suffering from an overdose. Drug policy experts say the move to charge people who sell or make fentanyl with murder has backfired in other states, leading to more overdose deaths and criminal charges for family and friends who were present when the victim took the drug.
“No study has ever shown that increasing penalties for drug usage has ever reduced drug usage in people who have a drug addiction,” said Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston.
It’s likely a few key Senate Republicans worried supporting the test-strip bill would tarnish their drug warrior images and let it die, along with the people who also will die for lack of a simple tool to avoid it.
Unquestionably, the old saws about abstinence — “Just Say No” and the like — abetted HB 362’s demise.
That’s a fine little theory on paper. It has also been tried and proven to be an ineffective foundation for public policy over and over again ever since there has been a public in need of policies.
Death of HB 362 will contribute directly to more overdoses, more public expense in dealing with those and more deaths.
• Michael A. Smith
