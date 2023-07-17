The threat to the local shrimping industry is jumbo-sized.
In recent weeks, members of the local shrimping industry have taken action to raise awareness of the critical challenges they face in keeping their business afloat.
And the economic impact on the Galveston County is significant.
Shrimping supports about 5,000 jobs in Texas, with an economic impact of $265 million, according to Sea Grant Texas at Texas A&M University. Shrimping contributes about $42 million and almost 900 jobs to the county economy, while processing contributes $10 million and 38 full-time jobs, according to Sea Grant.
Shrimpers assert they face a double-whammy of challenges — both on the economic front. According to those interviewed by The Daily News, both market prices and the rising fuel costs are squeezing the profits out of the long-standing industry.
“The price of diesel and the falling price of shrimp has made it hard to break even,” said deckhand Cliff Dunn, who last week was at work with Capt. Trey Branch getting a boat ready for the Gulf season’s start.
Among the biggest reasons domestic prices have fallen to levels common 40 years ago is competition from farm-raised shrimp from foreign producers selling at prices much lower than U.S. shrimpers can match, according to numerous industry and government sources.
U.S. imports of foreign shrimp have grown seven-fold since 1980 to more than 2 billion pounds worth nearly $8 billion in 2022, according to Sea Grant.
Access to fresh and abundant shrimp is an essential part of our Gulf culture. We take super-sized pride in knowing the shrimp we purchased was swimming in the water within a sunset or two. Admit it, you brag to out-of-state friends, too.
Secondly, the economic conditions local shrimpers describe cannot be easily overcome by simply working smarter or harder. When you face competition actively engaging in unfair trade practices — government subsidies or the dumping of products (defined as selling to the consumer at less than the cost to produce), your options for success are significantly reduced.
After all, consumers are easily led by price point — and overseas subsidized shrimp marketed with aggressive pricing — can be attractive to many consumers who unwittingly play into the honey trap.
And finally, all the shrimpers ask for is a fair shot at competing on a level playing field. While managing costs such as fuel and other local operating factors are reasonable for them to navigate, fighting off competition for farm-raised and government-subsidized shrimp in the other hemisphere of the world is unfair.
The local Gulf shrimping industry is as much a part of Texas as raising cattle inland. Letting foreign nations intentionally pick off another industry is wrong.
No one likes the concept of tariffs — essentially taxes added at the point of import to help balance the competition.
Tariffs can quickly balloon as with a couple of friends tossing coins into a penny pot over a game of cards — and before you know it, you’ve lost track of the basis for the tariffs in the first place.
This too, can have unintended consequences such as driving inflation or inviting tariffs on U.S. products entering other countries. The best case is a level field for competition — or tariff-free.
But the rest of the world is not capitalized like the U.S. economy, and subsidies are often needed to keep people working vs. building a business model. Thus, the need for tariffs in certain instances.
The risk is the United States losing another vital industry to predatory competition. Local shrimpers should be allowed to compete on a level playing field.
It’s worth repeating that local factors such as fuel, insurance and other overhead will be an element of any business for shrimpers to navigate. But for a local industry to be forced to pull in its nets over unfair trade practices is something we should not allow.
Congress and state lawmakers should get involved in finding solutions to protect the jobs and economics of the shrimping industry.
And as local consumers, we should pass over frozen bags of farm-raised shrimp imported from overseas.
Nothing will turn a market faster than people voting with their pocketbooks. And to us, that is a tasty solution.
• Leonard Woolsey
