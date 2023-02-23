College of the Mainland in Texas City has proposed a $250 million construction bond issue that comes to a vote of the people on May 6. The proposal will require a tax increase, and already some public opposition has emerged.
The Daily News recommends voters approve the bond issue.
The new money will primarily assist new construction to “address enrollment and program growth, aging facilities, safety and security and infrastructure improvements with plans for four new buildings,” according to a news release.
The college’s board unanimously approved the bond issue, and the changes were recommended as part of the school’s master plan, Compass 2025. That plan came out of recommendations from educators and the general public.
In particular, the new facilities would allow the college to enhance its training in hospitality management and aerospace aviation.
Both those areas of training are vital to the county’s economy, and they will continue to be important well into this century.
The money would fund the construction of four new buildings on the campus. They would be a Corporate and Continuing Education Center, a public services center, a three-story classroom building and a library and classroom building to house the new programs in hospitality and aerospace.
The plan also calls for additions and renovations to the welding building, college services building and industrial education building. The bond money also would pay for the demolition of the Learning Resource Center, racquetball court, firing range and college services building.
Those changes would be major steps forward for the college, which last passed a $162.5 million bond issue in 2018.
The college has said the new cost would be roughly $33 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The average value of Galveston County homes is about $345,000. So, the new bonds would cost taxpayers, on average, about $115 a year.
Already some commenters in internet forums have complained about the new taxes and argue they may make it more difficult for local school districts to pass their own needed bond issues.
College of the Mainland has been an excellent steward of public money in the past. It provides excellent and affordable educational opportunities for the people of the county.
It also does an admirable job of working with local industries to ensure its offerings are relevant and tailored to the long-term needs of students and the industry.
There will be new costs to taxpayers, no doubt about that. We agree with citizen planners and educators at College of the Mainland it’s necessary, however.
Development of the college for the future is a wise investment.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
