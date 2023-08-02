Galveston County’s idea to open a homeless shelter in buildings from which it recently evicted the Children’s Center has merit but also raises a lot of questions.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti last week told a Daily News reporter there had been unofficial talks about nonprofits and other organizations turning the buildings, 4428 Ave. N., into shelters for women or homeless veterans.
The county-owned buildings have been empty since April when the Galveston County Health District shut down a shelter housing homeless people and migrants over deplorable, unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.
The Rev. Ray Pinard, who in June last year retired as executive director of Galveston Island Meals on Wheels and is the associate pastor and director of Hispanic ministries at Moody Methodist Church, raised the idea of using the county-owned buildings to shelter veterans, Giusti said.
Pinard could not be reached for comment.
The shelter possibly could offer treatment for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, Giusti said.
If the buildings were to become a shelter for homeless veterans, Giusti hopes it would be like Camp Hope in Houston, he said.
Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Road, is an intensive residential program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the PTSD Foundation of America.
The veterans could learn trades or learn how to apply the skills they’ve learned in society, Giusti said.
“That was one of the ideas,” Giusti said. “One of the other ideas is to sell the buildings. There’s a couple of ideas that have been brought up but it’s all just speculation for right now.
“Even if someone were to buy it privately or a nonprofit were to buy it, I would love to see it be used for something that would benefit the community,” Giusti said.
Among the first of the questions is exactly how acute is the need in Galveston County for a shelter exclusively housing homeless veterans.
There’s no doubt homelessness is a special problem among veterans nationally. Less clear is whether that’s a special problem here.
The most recent Point In Time Count, conducted in April this year, found 14 chronically homeless veterans in the county, according to the Texas Homeless Network, which compiles reports from local and regional groups serving the homeless.
Those 14 were among 70 chronically homeless people the counters found this year, which is 20 percent of the total.
The Point In Time Count is a somewhat informal process during which social workers and volunteers go out at an actual point in time and attempt to count homeless people.
The method has many critics who argue it tends to undercount homeless populations, which are notoriously difficult to gauge.
But even if the count is low by 100 percent, the population of homeless veterans still is relatively small.
And that might be an argument for, rather than against, the county opening a shelter.
A facility set up and funded to accommodate a population of 20 or 30 might actually be able to do some good with resources available in the community.
A facility trying to accommodate scores of homeless veterans probably wouldn’t be.
Although it’s only an idea and raises a lot of questions, it’s worth initial support.
