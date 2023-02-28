With the alarming wave of fentanyl-related deaths and poisonings across Galveston County, news of free Narcan distribution points is welcome.
Galveston County in 2020 had the second-highest per capita rate of fentanyl deaths in the state of Texas. The experts tell us there’s no reason to believe that has improved.
Fentanyl is so deadly that a small dose — think a shake from a salt shaker — can kill you. Increasingly, fentanyl is blended into other street drugs as a cutter — making the batch go longer — and impacting unsuspecting users.
The poisoning is so widespread both local state legislators, Sen. Mayes Middleton and Rep. Terri-Leo-Smith, are leading efforts to send bills to the governor’s desk to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips — an inexpensive tool to detect traces of the drug.
Which brings us to a local resident jumping into the fight with admirable assistance from a hardware store in Hitchcock. The two have teamed up to offer free Narcan to those who may need the medicine used to reverse the deadly effects of fentanyl.
Les McColgin, 71, a fentanyl awareness advocate, installed a Narcan dispenser at One Stop Hardware, 8101 Wallace Ave. in Hitchcock. It was the second Narcan dispenser to be installed in the county of 355,000 residents. The first was installed in January at Hart Pharmacy, 202 state Highway 3 in La Marque.
Narcan, a brand name for Naloxone, is a medication that can revive people who’ve overdosed on opioids like fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medications when it’s administered in time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McColgin, a recovering opioid addict, has battled his addiction for most of his life and has made it his mission to spread awareness about the deadly risks of fentanyl, he said.
He installed the first Narcan dispensing machine in Hart Pharmacy in January. Since then, dozens of people have availed themselves to Narcan at the pharmacy, store manager John Hart said.
“We have had quite a few individuals that come in to get a pack of Narcan that want to have it in case of emergencies,” he said.
One person picked up Narcan at the store and used it to save the life of his friend who was overdosing on opioids, he said.
Schools are also getting into an effort to help. For example, Hitchcock, Clear Creek and Friendswood ISDs are making Narcan available to students and educating them about the dangers of fentanyl.
Illegal and dangerous drug use is always with us. Unfortunately, society cannot make laws and expect people to suddenly stop making bad decisions about how they live. Human nature is hard-headed. But today, with fentanyl finding its way into people who would never go near such drugs, it will take everyone to turn back the tide.
And as one man proves, each of us can have a meaningful role in this fight.
