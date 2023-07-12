Republicans in Congress, including some from Texas, talk a good game about issues of fear — sex, abortion, immigration and so on.
But when it comes to important spending projects to benefit the people they serve … well, not so much.
As an example, members of the House Appropriations Committee last week delayed initial funding of the Ike Dike. They called the project wasteful.
That’s despite the fact the project, otherwise known as the Coastal Spine, is designed to protect billions of dollars in homes, businesses and jobs, not to mention the most important energy-producing region in the United States.
The House Appropriations Committee is the guilty party in this case. Its chair is Rep. Kay Granger, a Republican and native of Greenville, Texas, who represents Texas’ 12th Congressional District.
The House Appropriations Committee is made up of 61 members of the House, 34 Republicans and 27 Democrats.
Randy Weber, who represents this region (District 14) in the House, had requested $100 million for the Ike Dike. The Appropriations Committee voted on June 22 not to fund it for fiscal year 2024. Weber is not a member of the Appropriations Committee.
After the vote, Weber wrote:
“I will continue to push for the Texas Coastal Project, which will ensure our coastline has the necessary infrastructure to help protect against future storms, and in return would protect millions of people, countless homes and jobs and numerous refineries.”
The funding Congress denied was part of a package for the U.S. Corps of Engineers. Neil Murphy, spokesman for the corps, noted the project overall still is approved in Congress, and Congress can appropriate funds in the future.
The corps’ “commitment to Galveston and the Coastal Texas Project remains strong,” Murphy said.
And that is all well and good, but multi-billion-dollar projects like the Ike Dike languish without unwavering support and, more than anything else, money.
A policy statement on the project, developed by Texas A&M University, states the case:
“The project was conceived … in response to the extensive surge damage caused by Hurricane Ike in September of 2008. The project would extend the protection afforded by the existing Galveston seawall along the rest of Galveston Island and along the Bolivar Peninsula … .
“The Houston-Galveston area is home to the largest and most important concentration of petroleum refining and petrochemical processing plants in the United States and the Port of Houston is the second-busiest port in the nation. But the region is hit by a major hurricane about every 15 years. Hurricane Ike caused about $30 billion in damages, loss of life and considerable damage to the natural environment, yet it was not nearly as destructive as future hurricanes could be.”
Wasteful spending? That’s just not the case.
True, the project is huge and costly, but not as costly as a future storm might be to the region and to the nation’s economy.
Coastal Texans must do a better job of making the case for the project. The House Appropriations Committee would be a grand place to focus that effort.
• Dolph Tillotson
