In the days since county officials shut down a shelter operated by The Children’s Center in Galveston over appalling conditions, The Daily has sought several things.
We asked for sit-down interviews with members of the nonprofit’s board of directors and copies of documents detailing where its funding was coming from and how it was spent.
We want to know in detail which government agencies have been providing tax money to underwrite its programs. In providing funding, those agencies assumed on behalf of the public a clear, compelling and inescapable oversight responsibility, just for starters.
We intend to hold them accountable.
Recently, Hilda Garcia, who, notably, is the only member of that eight-member board who has responded in any way to questions, wrote the nonprofit would not agree to interviews or provide documents.
“I believe everything we discussed during the press conference was everything the public had to know,” Garcia wrote.
That’s nonsense, of course. There are more unanswered questions than there were roaches, rats and bedbugs in the center’s shelter.
Garcia said to look on the organization’s website for financial documents. We already had done that because many credible groups that handle public money do post such documents online. The Children’s Center doesn’t, as far as we can see.
You can buy some Honduran coffee there, and read about programs operating all over the place, which raises some of those many questions, but you can’t find an income and expense statement or any grant agreements.
We couldn’t, anyway, and we’re pretty good at looking.
So what’s left of Children’s Center leadership after the departure of CEO James “Terry” Keel has gone to ground and believes it is somehow not accountable to the public.
That’s an odd and unfortunate strategy for an organization kept afloat for years by tax money and recently rocked by scandal but maintaining ambitions to rebuild and return.
No such thing is possible, or even acceptable, without a full public accounting of Children’s Center operations going back quite some time.
The board and others might ardently hope this all will just go away, but we’re confident the public accounting will happen.
We’ll get the records we need. We’ll identify the responsible agencies, and we’ll climb up on their backs and stay there as long as it takes.
Eventually, there will be a separating of people into groups — those who did right, those who did wrong and those who did nothing, but should have done something.
The board and others have a chance now to perhaps join the former, to get ahead of the story, rather than being dragged along behind it.
That’s the only option, however.
Pretending there’s nothing to disclose, to explain, to account for, to atone for — that’s not a strategy; that’s a fantasy.
