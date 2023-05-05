Jerry Gibson, who last we checked was superintendent of Galveston public schools, should stop talking.
Unless, that is, he’s trying to create the “cause” some trustees seek to terminate his employment without having to buy out the last three or so years left of his contract for many thousand of dollars.
If that’s the case, he’s on the right track.
Gibson got in trouble with some on the school board first for applying for a job in Florida while his employer was about to launch the biggest series of bond-funded projects in its history.
He compounded that problem by being less than scrupulously honest about what he was doing.
He led the board, and the public through this newspaper, to believe he’d applied for one job just as a courtesy to a headhunter and had withdrawn his application.
The paper reported that and board members made strong public statements of confidence in his commitment to the job here.
Then we all learned he’d actually applied for two Florida jobs.
Leaving your bosses swinging in the breeze like that is bad form, to say the least.
Then, at a groundbreaking ceremony last week, he made an unfortunate comment about “ladies” that many took to be sexist. The comment was archaic just on its face and certainly could be taken as sexist.
The president of the school board found it offensive enough to issue an apology on the district’s behalf.
The offense might have blown over had Gibson simply admitted he’d made an extemporaneous gaff and apologized for having done so. That’s what leaders should do when they step into it.
Instead, he tried to gaslight the whole community by asserting he didn’t say what he was quoted as saying and, in fact, had said the opposite.
For the record, he said it; many heard it; we recorded it; that’s fact.
And so, what could have been written off as a simple lack of polish became a question about character and innate honesty.
The former was bad enough from someone pulling down a quarter of a million dollars a year in tax money to head an essential public institution.
For that kind of money, the public can reasonably expect some polish.
It’s the latter, however, the dishonesty, that’s the real problem.
We are perfectly willing to accept that Gibson meant no offense when he said what he said.
We’re perfectly willing to accept that he got tangled up in his own words and hit one of the many tripwires crisscrossing the rhetorical landscape, although this one is more akin to a 2-inch cable than a wire.
Had that been it, we’d be somewhere else.
But Gibson attempted to undermine the credibility of his own board, the district and this newspaper for his own benefit.
That showed an inexcusable, unforgivable lack of integrity.
He’s done in Galveston, whatever his intentions with the comments and all that came after.
The only questions are about the terms and speed of his departure.
The board, which plans to meet next week about Gibson, faces an unenviable task with no easy resolution.
The core question is whether the district can move ahead into an extremely complex project involving more than $300 million in public money with a chief executive who has shown a lack of commitment and has compromised himself.
