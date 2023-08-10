The call Wednesday by Galveston officials for water conservation was almost certainly just a prelude to mandatory restrictions all over the county, unless the Brazos River watershed and others that supply local demand get substantial rain soon.
Nobody wants restrictions, especially people who’ve invested money in yards and landscaping plants, but they’re coming.
The city’s main storage tanks are staying full, but the system was struggling to refill tanks on the West End after nights and early mornings of “unprecedented” water use, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“That’s just a really long straw out to there,” he said.
It’s not news by now that most of Texas is in a drought. Weather correspondent Stan Blazyk has periodically reported that for several weeks.
The U.S. Drought Monitor managed by the University of Nebraska reports less than 14 percent of the state isn’t in some level of drought and more than a third is in at least moderate drought.
Large zones of the Hill Country and areas north and south of it are in extreme or exceptional drought and there’s no end in sight, according to the monitor.
Galveston County is in severe drought, according to the monitor. The local condition affects demand rather than supply. Because it has been so dry, people are using a lot of water to keep their investments in grass and landscaping from withering and dying.
Even a bad drought in Texas isn’t stop-the-presses news. As the old joke goes, Texas is defined by long drought punctuated now and then by near-biblical flooding. It’s darkly funny because it’s mostly true.
But we’re in a new chapter of that old story.
Maxwell predicted Wednesday that some people would blame West End development for the strain on the city’s water system. He said he doubted development contributed much, based on the hours of extremely high demand, which are 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
People don’t do very many water-intensive things in those wee hours except run sprinkler systems.
Whatever the case in Galveston, development certainly is part of the problem in some parts of the state and will contribute to the supply problem here.
Texas is the fastest-growing state in the nation, adding more than 9 million residents between 2000 and 2022, according to the U.S. Census.
That population boom means a lot of things for the state, many of them good. More people also means more demand for resources, however. Population growth outrunning power-generation capacity was among the things that dragged the state’s electrical grid to near collapse in 2021.
Water might be the next big supply shortage in Texas and will be far more difficult to correct.
To their credit, the Texas Legislature this session passed, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed, several bills that acknowledged “critical” pressure on the state’s water supply and devoted money to solutions.
Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75, for example, would upgrade the state’s water infrastructure, fund water supply projects and improve public awareness.
The bills devote about $1 billion to efforts such as plugging notoriously leaky municipal water systems and funding conservation efforts.
Texas voters will be asked to approve a constitutional amendment to allocate that money.
The laws are also supposed to “create new water sources in the state.”
It’s not clear where the state would find those new sources, and it might be imprudent to bet it will.
Either way, as we’ve argued before, water conservation should become a way of life in Texas, rather than a crisis response.
It’s time, for example, to rethink what we accept as a nice yard and what constitutes landscaping.
