Every year, more or less, the editors write about the importance of voting in local elections, about how those votes have the most direct effect on people’s lives and wallets and about how every vote matters.
Based on the minuscule turnout for strictly local elections such as the one that culminated Saturday, most people are not moved by those arguments.
Perhaps an example would help, and we would be hard-pressed to find one better than the outcome of College of the Mainland’s bond referendum.
When the counting was done Saturday night, that $250 million question was hanging on three votes — 2,940 for, 2,937 against.
Those voting for Proposition A accounted for 50.03 percent; those against, 49.97 percent.
That is perhaps the textbook example of too close to call.
On Monday morning, the Galveston County Election Division held 13 provisional ballots that won’t be resolved and counted until May 15, a week from now.
That handful of ballots most likely will decide the issue, one way or another.
It’s a pretty safe bet that more than 13 people had opinions about whether the bond issue should pass or fail, but didn’t manage to get out and vote.
There are several ways to look at how low voter turnout skews elections and calls into question whether the polling got anywhere near “the will of the people,” which is the whole point of expending the time, effort and money required to hold an election.
Less than 6,000 people voted in the bond referendum in a taxing district with 103,000 registered voters. That’s turnout of a little less than than 6 percent. That’s woeful.
So, even if the Proposition A had been settled decisively, it would have been settled by a fraction of the people who’ll be affected by the outcome.
That’s an odd and unfortunate reality.
It’s odder and more unfortunate in this case because the whole question comes down to 13 provisional ballots.
One of the reasons people often cite for not voting in local elections it that such contests don’t matter. There might be a little sense in that sometimes.
A person might live a long, happy and prosperous life without ever having spoken to a city council member.
And if you’re lucky, school board and city council races tend to be between more or less equally qualified people who are good citizens and decent human beings. That’s not always the case and seems to be less true recently, which is something to think about.
At issue here, however, is $250 million in public spending by an institution that directly serves the people who live in its jurisdiction.
The money would fund the construction of four new buildings on the campus. They would be a Corporate and Continuing Education Center, a public services center, a three-story classroom building and a library and classroom building to house the new programs in hospitality and aerospace.
The plan also calls for additions and renovations to the welding building, college services building and industrial education building. The bond money also would pay for the demolition of the Learning Resource Center, racquetball court, firing range and college services building.
In other words, the outcome of this vote will have concrete consequences.
If it passes, tangible consequences will pass on to property owners in the district, as well.
The college has said the cost would be roughly $33 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The average value of Galveston County homes is about $345,000. So, the new bonds would cost taxpayers, on average, about $115 a year.
It’s impossible to argue this vote didn’t matter. It’s clear in this case that every vote truly does count.
The question is what would it take to get the majority of voters to exercise their right, and to fulfill their duty to make the democratic process work?
(10) comments
This isnt the first time a COM bond election was a decided by a handful of votes a few years back it was defeated by 7 votes .. question...
Have the mail in ballots been counted?
It shouldnt take a week to count the remainder of the votes..
There's more to provisional votes than simply counting them. A provisional vote is made when someone fails to meet all of the requisites for voting. They may not have had their driver's license, for instance. Or the name or the address on the voter roll might be off because the voter just moved or got married. Or someone was wrongly removed from the voter rolls. These people have to be contacted and these discrepancies investigated before a provisional ballot can be counted. Normally, no one bothers if the number of provisional votes isn't enough to swing the election one way or the other.
good information to know. thanks
It is interesting to look at the intricacies of not only the voting process, but the management of the votes. The County posts a Reconciliation Report that can be viewed/printed. This report shows the 13 Provisional Ballot that have to be individually checked/evaluated/counted - if deemed correct!
The Report also notes 202 Mail Ballots Sent. My understanding is that the May 15 date also covers Mailed Ballots timely posted, but received after May 6.
And the other interesting statistic is the number of Undervotes. The COM Bond Election report noted 102 Undervotes out of the Total 5,877 (1.74%). These are Ballots - like mine - that had the Option for the COM Bond and for COM’s Position 7. Undervotes counted under the COM Bond tally, are Ballots that did not have a FOR/AGAINST COM Bond vote! (136)
I voted last week, looked on line to see that it was recorded and looking at the number of voted there was very poor participation. We have long struggled with voter atrophy in local elections when both council and Mayor are on the ballots, shame
Partially completed ballots are acceptable and are certainly valid. If a person wants to vote for a candidate but has no opinion about the bond, they can just vote for the candidate and leave the bond issue blank, and vice versa. There’s no stipulation that you have to complete the whole ballot.
College of the Mainland’s bond referendum may have gone down in defeat on Election Day if they had voting locations in unincorporated areas.
Those unincorporated areas are left out of the free tuition ride that some cities have. Voters in unincorporated areas have to pay their own way at COM, so why vote to increase your taxes too. They may have voted against the bond in large numbers if there were voting locations in their neighborhoods.
Ray, the Promise Scholarship is funded through public and private philanthropy. Those donors stipulate the guidelines, which may include city of residence or graduating high school. COM students do have access to a variety of scholarships and financial assistance. For instance, during this academic year, the College has distributed more than $700,000 in scholarships to a diverse population of students. Combined with tuition that hasn't been increased in more than 12 years, members of the community have access to an affordable, first-class education.
The Promise Scholarship is limited to the city of residence. Bacliff is an unincorporated area paying taxes to COM.
Students attending Dickinson HS and living in Bacliff do not qualify for the Promise Scholarship because we do not live in a city that funds the program. That’s according to the board chairperson.
Only registered voters with Voter Registration Certificates (VRCs) with a COLG J051, J052, J053, J054 & J055 can vote in College of the Mainland elections. Polling locations are placed to serve voters in those areas. In addition, Galveston County was approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) for the May 6, 2023, Uniform Election. As such, any Galveston County registered voter could vote anywhere in the County.
