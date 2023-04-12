Blank Slate Monument

The Blank Slate Monument, which will be display in Galveston until early July, allows visitors to create personal messages.

 Leonard Woolsey/The Daily News

The Blank Slate Monument, currently on display at the Mary Moody Northen Plaza in Galveston, certainly offers more than what meets the eye.

While the physical statue is compelling enough — a slave bound hand and foot supporting a Union Army soldier with a noose around his neck and holding a tattered U.S. flag, who in turn is supporting a woman and a child — but there’s more. The artist’s vision includes an interactive signboard, allowing visitors to post inspiring messages via a Wi-Fi connection.

