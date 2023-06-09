Gov. Greg Abbott should veto House Bill 3297, which ends most required vehicle safety inspections.
The bill is promoted as a right-wing, populist blow for the common man, lowering costs and ending government overreach. However, the bill likely would lead to death for some number of those ordinary folks on Texas highways.
Instead of dreaming about saving money and time, imagine this: It’s a dark, rainy night, and an F250 with bald tires, faulty brakes and one headlight out is barreling straight for you doing 85 mph.
The bill, authored by Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine and co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, has passed the Legislature and is awaiting the governor’s signature. It would eliminate mandated safety inspections on non-commercial vehicles except in counties currently under clean air mandates, including Galveston County, where emission tests still would be required.
Supporters of the bill argue it would save Texans hours of effort each year, which is exaggerated, and the cost of the inspection. However, the new law would leave in place the state’s annual inspection fee of $7.50.
If eliminating the inspection but maintaining the fee sounds sensible to you, beware. You may actually be a legislator yourself.
“Texans are responsible, fiercely independent, and I trust them to keep their cars and trucks safe while on the road,” Harris, who wrote the bill, said.
It’s provable that some Texans may be responsible for maintaining their vehicles, but many thousands are not. For reasons of fecklessness and cost, many drive cars with unsafe tires, brakes, lighting and other important safety features. Ending safety inspections will make Texas drivers less safe.
The code now in force in Texas passed originally in 1995, and the Legislature has amended it several times to strengthen some parts and to make it easier and cheaper to administer.
Twenty of the 50 states currently require safety inspections. A study by Carnegie Mellon University indicates that states with safety inspections average 5.5 percent fewer fatalities than states without.
Crashes involving vehicles with defects are twice as likely to result in a fatality than crashes with vehicles that do not have defects, according to a study by the Texas Department of Public Safety. About 23.5 percent of survey respondents identified slick or defective tires as a safety failing they were required to remedy through vehicle inspections.
That means two things, really:
First, it’s actually common for Texas drivers to be irresponsible in keeping their cars safe; and, two, without inspections, Texas roads will be less safe.
A Forbes Magazine analysis found Texas drivers to be the worst in the United States for fatal car accidents involving impaired or distracted drivers. The Lone Star State was the only state to score a perfect 100 out of 100 for awfulness, according to the publication's criteria.
Nearly 10,000 Americans died in auto accidents in 2022, many of them in Texas. During the first quarter of 2022, more than 1,000 traffic fatalities happened in Texas, and Texas was the state with the highest number of motor vehicle-related deaths.
Convenience and cost to Texas citizens are legitimate concerns. However, safety should be the state government’s top priority.
Abbott should veto the bill eliminating state auto safety inspections.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
