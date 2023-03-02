Cost overruns in government endeavors always are questionable in that it’s always appropriate to question them and expect good explanations from the custodians of public money.
Dickinson leaders faced questions and some criticism recently for the fact that staging the Red, White & Bayou Music Festival over Labor Day weekend ran about 100 percent over budget.
Even in the context of government cost overruns, that’s a significant difference worthy of question.
Fortunately, Dickinson’s leaders were able to provide a reasonable explanation and relevant context to justify the cost overrun.
At issue was the fact that staging the event cost more than $300,000, and the city had budgeted only $150,000.
Viewed just in black and white on a balance sheet, it’s hard not to conclude that somebody made a serious mistake and wonder whether the public was well served.
The truth is, city officials did make the simple mistake of underestimating how much more it costs now to stage a festival or do much of anything else than it did five years ago.
Five years is relevant because the city hadn’t staged the event since 2017, when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc all over the county, especially in Dickinson.
It was, perhaps, a mistake waiting to happen and one that many project planners have made in the years since COVID-19 and spiking inflation rates.
“The $150,000 budget was an arbitrary number that was set until it was clear it would cost more and we tapped into additional funds,” Mayor Sean Skipworth said.
“We wanted the return of the event to be memorable and kept ticket prices low, and did not charge for things we may have in the past, such as the kids’ zone and the market, to make the event more accessible.
“It was not our intention to go over budget, but we wanted to put on a great event, and the taxpayer was not on the hook. It was a noble goal to break even.”
The event also cost more than expected because of changes meant to make it better, officials said.
They erected fences to keep people safe, for example, rather than shutting FM 517 down, as had been done in the past. Lots of drivers probably appreciated that change even if the event cost relatively more because of it.
The city also allowed nonprofit groups to capitalize on the event by selling things such as alcohol, rather than keeping that concession and the revenue for itself.
Also relevant is the kind of dollars used to pay for the event, which was hotel occupancy tax revenue.
The city had a balance of about $500,000 in that highly restricted money, which means it had plenty to cover the overrun without any burden on the taxpayers.
The core question here is whether the public in Dickinson was well served by the festival, despite the big negative number on the balance sheet.
From what we saw, the public was well served despite the overrun
Thousands of people went to the festival and had a good time.
As we noted back then, it was good to see it return after a long lapse caused by that awful storm. It was a big step toward shedding any lingering pain from Harvey and moving on.
Skipworth pointed out something else that’s relevant. He asked whether anybody would have questioned the spending had the city simply budgeted two or three times more.
