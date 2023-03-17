Bills by state Sen. Mayes Middleton and state Rep. Greg Bonnen that would allow relatives of crime victims to view case information such as autopsy reports that are generally withheld from the public might be well-intentioned, but it’s deeply flawed.

Senate Bill 435 and identical House Bill 3729 would create an odd loophole in the Texas Public Information Act, allowing prosecutors to disclose details of crimes to victims and their immediate relatives but continue to withhold those details from the public at large.

