Galveston’s police union and supporters have criticized the newspaper’s coverage of the Jan. 22 SWAT raid.
It was “irresponsible” and “dangerous,” the police union asserted.
That was an interesting choice of words.
If writing about the use of extreme force is irresponsible and dangerous, what would the unnecessary application of such force against innocent people be?
The newspaper has not suggested police should never use such extreme tactics. Sometimes they’re necessary.
We’re asking whether it was necessary in this case and stating it doesn’t seem to have been, based on what has been disclosed.
Critics have suggested The Daily News will suffer some embarrassing comeuppance when “all the facts” are revealed.
We’re not worried about that and welcome revelation of all the facts.
We have demanded disclosure of all the facts through numerous requests under the Texas Open Records Act. The city of Galveston has so far not responded with any.
We don’t fear the facts. Roll out the facts.
The newspaper believes anytime the agents of state power, which is what police are, use the level of force deployed Jan. 22 in the 5300 block of Avenue O, people should ask questions.
To do otherwise is to meekly accept such action as business as usual, just life in these United States. Some might be willing to do that. We’re not.
And the police shouldn’t resent having to answer questions. They should expect to.
In this case, not even the elected leaders or civilian administrators of Galveston would have known about the raid and nobody would be asking questions had the newspaper failed to report and take issue with it.
Predictably, the probing and reporting annoys the police union, which exists for no reason but to serve and protect its members, be they right or wrong.
But we’re not contrite about having raised the issue and will do it again if need be.
The union and police department have objected to the words “wrong house” in a headline about the raid.
The headline wasn’t meant to imply police lacked warrants to search the home of Erika Rios. They had warrants. The headline wasn’t meant to imply police raided a house other than one they intended to raid. They were at the house cited on the warrants.
The headline was expressing the everyday definition of “wrong.”
If police secure a warrant for the main purpose of apprehending a murder suspect, and execute that warrant at a house where the murder suspect is not, they have, in fact, searched the wrong house.
And the “search” was never the issue; the force was.
Officers generally wrecked the place, terrified and injured people, including children who were not named in a warrant or charged with crimes.
Was that necessary? Is it even accurate to call it a search?
The union objects to statements that police knew Cameron Vargas, who had been wrongly accused of murder, had left the Rios home before the raid.
The newspaper didn’t state that as a fact but reported it as an assertion by attorneys representing Rios and Vargas.
It’s understandable the union would be sensitive about that point because it’s a central question about the action.
Did the police retain the legal right to toss the place after he’d left? Who knows?
Was it right to do so? It strikes us as wrong.
We don’t know whether the police knew Vargas had left the house. It’s reasonable to ask how they missed his departure, though.
Anytime the government enters an American’s home uninvited at all, much less in a whirlwind of destructive force, it had better have a damn good reason.
Maybe police had one, but it sure seems at this point their damn good reason had walked out a front door and gone home before the raid happen.
• Michael A. Smith
