Well, another Mardi Gras season has come and gone. And with it, colorful beads, sensory-challenging floats and king cakes will fade into our memories. Some of us may even be a bit sleep-deprived or party weary.
But let's not forget the excitement and economic benefit this colorful annual event brings.
This year's 112th edition has been one of its largest ever, filling hotels and restaurants and boosting the island economy in the off-season as people who revived the celebration had envisioned.
Island Realtor V.J. Tramonte likes what he sees.
"Galveston's Mardi Gras celebration is such a great economic boost to the city, bringing out a lot of people and filling up hotels. It has been a blessing to be a part of this, and it was so meaningful to have the celebrations after Hurricane Ike and COVID."
Many say Galveston's Mardi Gras history traces back to a single masked ball in 1867. And others claim the island event trails only New Orleans and Mobile in size and scope. Regardless, the annual event plays a vital role in our local economy.
Mardi Gras Galveston brings in more than 350,000 visitors over the two weekends of celebration, boosting the local economy, Galveston Park Board of Trustees spokeswoman Caitlin Carnes said.
A 2018 study suggests local hotel and short-term rental revenue earn a $4 million boost from the event. Imagine those dollars converted to 2023, and you can see why the event cements itself in the local tourism economy.
And on the island, the event touches everyone from hotels to restaurants, gas stations to grocery stores. So one could say Mardi Gras floats help float the economy for a two-week period.
We should recognize this event exists today directly because of a few people in the past and present.
While masked galas and balls remained the consistent reminder of the season since the 1800s, local business entrepreneur George P. Mitchell is the rightful founder of the modern-day celebration.
Mardi Gras languished for four decades during and after World War II. Festivities returned in 1985, Mitchell and Dancie Ware, a founding trustee of the Knights of Momus, collaborated to create the Momus Grand Night Parade, which has remained one of Mardi Gras Galveston's biggest events. One only needs to stand beneath the grand archway outside the Tremont House to appreciate his vision and commitment to restoring Mardi Gras to Galveston.
Tramonte is another influential member of the Knights of Momus who helped revitalize the celebrations.
"When we first began our efforts to bring back Mardi Gras, we went to New Orleans and got floats for our parades," Tramonte said.
But festivals do not stage themselves.
Ware credits Yaga's Entertainment and owner Mike Dean for helping to grow Galveston's Mardi Gras.
"Mike Dean has done a great job with the celebration," Ware said. "It is organized and professional and has been an ongoing success. He has been creative with it and has been respectful of the original blueprint."
Ware also credits island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta, CEO of Landry's Inc., for supporting the event.
"Credit also goes to Tilman Fertitta, who has brought prestige to the event and has been a big supporter of our parade and offered a lot of financial commitment."
Tillman's annual gala and fundraiser, the San Luis Salute, attracts attendees across Houston and Texas, featuring A-list professional entertainment.
Dean is proud of how the event continues to grow for the community.
"They say it is the third-largest celebration, but it may be the second at this point," Dean said.
There is a lot of credit to go around, including the local coordination among city officials, police and business owners. Galveston Mardi Gras is one heck of an economic engine, making the economy, as well as les bons temps, roll.
• Leonard Woolsey
