City leaders in Friendswood are right in moving to end a long practice of not charging residents for ambulance rides and emergency medical care.
There may have been a time when the city could afford to completely subsidize those services, although the rationale for doing so never has been very strong.
While leaders and others probably thought of the free service as a perk for residents, the main beneficiaries have been insurance providers who’ve for years been collecting premium payments meant, in part, to cover such costs.
Many residents have in fact been paying for ambulance and emergency medical services two or three times — through insurance premiums, through voluntary fees and through taxes.
More than 70 percent of the city’s population is covered by private insurance, another 17 percent is covered by Medicare and Medicaid and about 10 percent is uninsured, officials said last week.
Since most insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid will pay for medically necessary ambulance rides and emergency medical services, the change at hand would mostly affect that 10 percent of residents who don’t have any insurance coverage.
Officials have explained the change as a matter of cost and a consequence of growth.
Citing rising costs, the city began taking steps to end the free rides last year when it issued a request for a proposal seeking alternatives and noting at the time the population had increased from about 35,800 people in 2010 to about 40,400 in 2017.
At the same time, calls for emergency services in the city increased at a similar rate — to almost 2,700 calls in 2016 from 1,891 calls in 2006, for example.
“Over the last several years, EMS has been very stressed by the number of calls and has had to start hiring staff,” said Steve Rockey, the councilman who led a detailed study of the city’s emergency medical service.
“We determined we were literally about the only city in the state that doesn’t charge for EMS,” Rockey said. “We had to start charging.”
The city council last week agreed to move forward with its current provider, Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, but directed officials to negotiate a contract that would include insurance billing.
The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and the Friendswood EMS were budgeted to cost about $1.6 million in this fiscal year, said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city.
To have a fully paid EMS staff with the proper software and equipment would cost Friendswood an additional $1 million, city officials said. The city has three full-time paid paramedic supervisors, 22 paid part-time paramedics and 38 volunteers.
The city is right in making this change, and could continue exercising its altruism, which is admirable although not fiscally sound, by subsidizing the minority of residents who aren’t insured.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.