People opposed to cost-cutting efforts in Hitchcock might have some justification for the anger and mistrust they’ve displayed recently and directed mostly at Mayor Dorothy Childress.
Even so, the main problem that the small mid-county city faces isn’t political strife, it’s financial decline.
The dissenters have done a good job expressing their opposition to the cost-cutting steps Childress and her allies on the commission have made, but they haven’t offered an alternative.
Some of the dissenters seem to think the best alternative is to do nothing. But doing nothing wasn’t an option for a city facing a $900,000 budget shortfall. That number is large just sitting there alone. In context of Hitchcock’s budget, it’s huge — equal to about a third of total revenue and to about half of property tax revenue.
Hitchcock taxpayers should be angry and asking questions about how elected leaders managed over a few years to burn through healthy cash reserves and got the city to where it is now.
Unfortunately, the conversation recently has been less about the city’s financial fix and more about personality and politics.
Many residents are outraged, for example, over the termination last week of John Hamm, who had been chief of police. Commissioner Monica Cantrell is arguing for a recall campaign against Childress.
The mayor created some of her own public relations troubles, no doubt. She’s hard to get in touch with and often won’t answer questions, which creates the impression she’s withholding information.
The way the city handled the agenda for the meeting during which commissioners fired Hamm was enough to cause mistrust.
Neither of the two agendas the city posted met the legal requirements outlined in the Texas Open Meetings Act, which made officials appear to be sneaky. Disorganization probably was the culprit, but it looked like chicanery.
Despite the flaws and missteps, however, it’s important to remember that Childress was at home minding her own business when a city government that was sinking into a pool of red ink called on her to help.
The mayor is not the root of all the things vexing Hitchcock these days.
The root of Hitchcock’s troubles is a practice of spending more money each year than was coming in.
It could be that firing Hamm was unjust, although anytime a city employee openly opposes his elected bosses, he runs the risk of getting fired; sometimes that’s the price of standing up for what you believe.
Even so, and even if dissenters manage to unseat Childress, Hitchcock’s fundamental financial problem will remain.
Residents should ask those recall advocates what they intend to do differently and demand specific answers.
If they plan to do nothing — which is to say continue spending more money than the city has — or that they can solve a $900,000 problem by cutting back on postage and office supplies, they are trying to sell you hokum.
• Michael A. Smith
