Thousands of property owners in Galveston County have a gambling problem.
How else are we to interpret the news in Sunday’s edition that despite catastrophic flooding from hurricanes and tropical storms over the past 10 years, about 4,000 fewer property owners in the county own federal flood insurance than when Hurricane Ike hit in 2008?
In August 2008, a month before Hurricane Ike, home and business owners in the county held 70,515 policies through the National Flood Insurance Program, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency data. A year after the storm, the number of policies had risen to 75,325, according to the agency.
The number of policies in effect in July this year was 66,402, down almost 9,000 from the count a year after Hurricane Ike hit.
Anyone who owns uninsured property where flooding occurs is gambling on either good fortune or government bailout. Both are bad bets that cost everybody, especially taxpayers, directly and indirectly. Meanwhile, Mother Nature keeps upping the ante.
“Risks posed by coastal storms are increasing, both to people and to property,” according to a 2014 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. “The growing risk is due both to demographics and to changing natural conditions: population along the coast has expanded and will continue to do so, while sea-level rise and climate change are compounding the threat ... .”
It doesn’t matter whether people believe in climate change. What matters is the county — most recently during Hurricane Harvey and 10 years ago during Hurricane Ike — saw firsthand what catastrophic flooding looked like and the losses and heartache it brings.
Yet, people continue to gamble, which costs all taxpayers as the National Flood Insurance Program drowns in debt of at least $20.5 billion.
Galveston County residents aren’t alone in their reluctance to buy flood insurance.
The Insurance Journal, a trade publication, reported Sunday that as flash flooding from Hurricane Florence continued to wreak catastrophic damage across the Carolinas the National Flood Insurance Program is exposed to almost $44.5 billion of insurance in-force.
“Perhaps most disconcerting of all, while flood coverage is fairly common in the coastal counties that took the initial brunt of Florence’s storm surge, very few have coverage in many of the inland counties now under threat,” the Insurance Journal reported.
With all that we know and all that we’ve seen, why do Galveston County property owners shirk flood insurance?
“Research has shown that people tend to ignore low-probability risks,” according to a post-Harvey report by the Rand Corp., a research organization that works to influence public policy. “People may also expect government assistance. And some people think that they have flood insurance when they do not.”
Flood insurance is mandatory for nearly all homes with federally backed mortgages in FEMA-defined high-risk flood zones. But it’s not required for homes without mortgages in high-risk flood zones nor homes outside high-risk flood zones.
Property owners who have flood insurance get more federal help than those who don’t have insurance, according to the Rand Corp. report.
The average claims payment to homeowners was about $90,000 from the Baton Rouge floods in 2016 and $65,000 for Superstorm Sandy that struck the Northeast in 2012, according to the report.
“The picture is not so rosy for homeowners without flood insurance,” according to the report. “FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program can provide financial assistance for home repairs, rental assistance, and other needs but the average payouts are much smaller, on the order of $6,000 to $8,000 per household.”
While flood insurance isn’t cheap — it’s less expensive in areas at lower risk of flooding — it’s cheaper than losing it all and hoping for a small payout and loans with interest to put it all together again.
And although the National Flood Insurance Program is deeply flawed, it’s all we have for now.
Property owners should stop gambling — especially with taxpayer money — and invest in flood insurance policies.
• Laura Elder
