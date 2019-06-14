Finally, the legislature took a long-needed step to start to fix the state’s broken school finance system.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed an overhaul of the state’s long-beleaguered school finance system on Tuesday. A companion piece of legislation, making changes in the property tax system, was closely tied to school finance because property taxes are the main source of local school revenue. Abbott signed the property tax measure Wednesday.
The $11.6 billion school finance measure includes about $6.5 billion in new public education spending, plus about $5.1 billion devoted to lowering Texans’ property tax bills, which is the primary source of local school funding.
The spending will increase per-student base funding by about 20 percent. It includes money to give teachers raises, fund free full-day pre-K for eligible 4-year-olds and reduce the amount of money wealthy districts must spend to subsidize poor districts through the state’s recapture program, known as “Robin Hood.”
It comes near the end of an often rocky decade for Texas schools, which had absorbed steep budget cuts and saw the state’s school finance system declared flawed but constitutional in 2016.
Teacher salaries in Texas are about $7,000 below the national average, according to the National Education Association. But lawmakers who worked on the overhaul say veteran educators will see an average pay hike of roughly $4,000.
The property tax reform bill makes several changes to the property appraisal and tax systems. New requirements, including that tax rates and other information be posted in an online database, are meant to make the process more transparent and easier for taxpayers to understand.
But the bill includes a provision requiring many cities, counties and other taxing units to hold an election if they want to raise 3.5 percent more property tax revenue than the previous year. Municipal officials have repeatedly said the 3.5 percent election trigger will hamstring their budgets and hamper their ability to provide public safety and other local services.
Moody’s Investors Service, a credit-rating agency, issued a May analysis that said the law would lead to “minimal” homeowner savings and “hurt local governments substantially,” the Texas Tribune reported.
The reality, though, was that meaningful property tax reform could not be achieved without meaningful school finance reform and vice versa.
Property owners and school officials have long complained about the taxes and the Robin Hood system. While some might have wished the Robin Hood system to be jettisoned, it has been ingrained into the state’s system of school finance to make that wish impractical. School finance experts agreed it would cost too much to completely reimburse school districts from state coffers alone.
How the new laws will affect cities, counties and school districts will be seen during the next two years. The next time the legislature meets, lawmakers will likely have to continue to look at property taxes and school finance.
We do know one thing for certain, the systems were broken and needed to be fixed.
• Dave Mathews
