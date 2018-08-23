It’s easy to underestimate what the recent news from Central Media Arts Academy, more commonly known as Central Middle School, means for Galveston Independent School District, and what it implies for Texas education at large.
The news is that a year after public school trustees approved spending more than $600,000 to hire an eight-person administrative team to improve the school’s academic performance, it achieved impressive results in the state’s most recent accountability scores.
Central “met standard” in the Texas Education Agency’s 2018 accountability ratings, improving upon the 2017 ratings with distinctions in reading, mathematics, comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness and comparative closing the gaps, according to district records.
That was a significant improvement over its performance during the 2017 school year, officials said.
Central also “met standard” in 2017 after a four-year streak during which it received “improvement required” ratings, but the scope of the achievement isn’t fully apparent in that broad description.
In 2017, the campus met standard with a score of about 63, officials said. The threshold for meeting standard was 60, so it just barely avoided failing for another year to meet the state’s standards, which would have at put it at risk of state intervention.
In 2018, the campus met standard with a score in the 80s. As with most districts in the county, the state this year didn’t assign Central an A through F score under a controversial new rating scheme because of disruption from Hurricane Harvey. Had it done so, however, Central would have improved in one year from a D to a B, board President Matthew Hay said.
Anybody who has attempted to improve performance in an organization knows how much effort it sometimes takes to make even small, incremental changes. For Central to improve by 20 or so percentage points in one year was remarkable.
The district’s board and Superintendent Kelli Moulton took some criticism for devoting so much money to improving central. This result justifies that spending, at least for the time being.
“When we made that decision, we said we wanted to make big changes,” Hay said. “The biggest complaint at the time was that we were spending all of this money on a school that had just been given passing scores on its accountability. But we thought Central can do way better than that.”
Much of the credit is going to Principal Monique Lewis and her staff. Lewis seems confident these latest results were no fluke.
“We are just getting started,” she said.
Lawmakers, who in January might be taking up the thorny issue of public-school funding, should take a look at Central and consider this:
Every time somebody says we should spend more money, invest more heavily, in public education, somebody else rolls out the old saw about how you can’t solve a problem by throwing money at it.
Maybe, but could it be that using money to throw skilled, dedicated, empowered people at the problem is precisely the solution?
• Michael A. Smith
