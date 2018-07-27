Here’s hoping that along with all the other work it’s sponsoring at the intersection of Teichman Road and Interstate 45 in Galveston, the Texas Department of Transportation will also shut down the rock-chip factory that has been operating there for years.
A few years ago, the department decided to improve the intersection by installing nice brick pavers along the shoulders and in the median separating the traffic lanes.
That was all good, except on the south side of the intersection, where trucks attempting to make left turns have battered the end of median into rubble.
The nice bricks frequently end up in the traffic lanes, where they are pulverized into pieces just the right size to be picked up and hurled by truck tires.
The situation Friday, when crews had closed one lane, was especially amazing. The Daily News photographer who took the shot published with this piece witnessed a sulfur truck launching what might have been a whole brick maybe 20 feet into the southbound lanes as it turned left under the bridge. The flying brick hit and apparently damaged a woman’s car. More on that later.
That intersection needs to be redesigned to accommodate large commercial vehicles and those pavers need to go.
Michael, you have written about this fiasco, as I did right after it was done years ago.
Apparently the powers that be do not read our paper?
It was a bad idea from the get-go. Also consider the north side where the eighteen-wheelers make the right hand turn to join the feeder to I-45. The turn needs to be opened up with more turning space so the front tires are not damaged by the broken up concrete curb. Front tire sidewall damage on eighteen-wheelers are a horrific accident just waiting to happen.
One might think that after all these years of vehicle use on roadways that the designers of the roads would realize that some vehicles are bigger than others, and will HIT the silly short radius curbs almost every intersection has. Why not make them all curved enough for 18 wheelers to make the turn without running up onto the curb? There's almost always right of way room to do so. That would also allow trucks towing trailers, and little old guys looking through the steering wheel to see out the front windshield, and boneheads texting while driving to do the same thing....
TC finally got tired of replacing pavers at the SH146/FM1764 multiple intersections and changed the turning layouts...it helped.....
Your are absolutely right about the north side of the intersection.
