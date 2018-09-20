Alezae Rene Uresti went to the concert of a lifetime and received the surprise of a lifetime.
Earlier this week, Uresti, a 17-year-old senior at Ball High School, was shocked to learn not only would she, along with her three siblings, be going to the “On the Run II” concert featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z — but that she had been chosen to receive a $100,000 scholarship courtesy of BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, charitable nonprofits founded by the superstar duo.
“I’m just so grateful because I can go to college now and not have to worry about where to get the money from,” Uresti said.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z funded the program through their foundations and award $100,000 scholarships to exceptional senior high school students with financial needs in 11 U.S. markets, including Houston. Beyoncé and Jay-Z coordinated with Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to find a deserving, hardworking teenager in each city who would now be able to attend a university with this scholarship.
The announcement was made at the event Sunday night in Houston.
Uresti is a member of the Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Galveston. She has been a member of the club for six years under the tutelage of Executive Director Cheryl Chatman.
Young people today have many roadblocks and temptations between them and their future. Some more than others. Uresti, however, is determined to be both a success and set a positive example for others.
“It’s important to me that I do what is right in life and pave the way for my siblings to follow,” Uresti wrote in an essay submitted in competition for the scholarship.
Chatman said Uresti’s selection was spot on, describing her as a special young woman who will go above and beyond the call of duty. She’s always willing to help at Boys & Girls Club with tutoring or community projects, Chatman said.
Uresti has watched her mother at times work two jobs to provide for her four children. As the oldest child, Uresti took it upon herself to lead by example, crediting the Boys & Girls Club with helping her shape these characteristics.
“I’m so glad that I’m a member of the club because it has catapulted me into becoming a leader and I also get to meet new people every day,” Uresti said. “The one piece of advice that I can give is to never give up because something good can always happen. Dreams do come true.”
Considering how mature and motivated Uresti already is, we can only imagine what her future holds as well as the lives she will inspire to follow in her footsteps.
• Leonard Woolsey
