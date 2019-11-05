Hitchcock marching band drum major Gerald Stephenson, on the stand, directs the band on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during rehearsal at Crosby Middle School, preparing for the state competition this week in San Antonio. The band is 30 members strong and will be smallest band in attendance at state.
Congratulations and best wishes are in order for the Hitchcock High School marching band, which Wednesday will compete at the Texas University Interscholastic League’s State Marching Band Contest finals.
It will be the first time in the school’s history the band has made it to finals, said Mike Stephenson, booster club president, former Bulldogs drum major and proud father of senior Gerald Stephenson, who’s the band’s drum major this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.