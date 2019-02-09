Some of the most worrisome, although perhaps least surprising, news of late was that public school districts in Galveston County are finding it increasingly difficult to find and retain teachers.
Aspects of the local problem aren’t new and are specific enough that they don’t necessarily imply a widespread problem. School districts have long reported difficulty finding enough teachers with specialized skills, for example, and small districts have always struggled to compete with larger districts on wages and benefits.
There’s growing concern among some education groups, however, that what school districts here and all over country are experiencing now isn’t the same old shortage of special-skills teachers and the same old attrition driven by the same old factors.
Some researchers worry about a nascent national trend toward a shortage of people willing to go into teaching in the first place and to stay in the profession once they’ve experienced it.
A 2017 study by the University of California at Los Angeles, for example, found that only 4.6 percent of college freshmen planned to pursue education as a career, down from average of 10 percent in the 1970s.
In 1975, more than 22 percent of college students majored in education — a higher share than any other major, The New York Post reported last year in an article citing U.S. Census data.
Fewer than one in 10 Americans was pursuing a career in higher education by 2015, however, The Post reported.
Meanwhile, the number of students attending public schools is growing. The pool of about 50.7 million public school students in 2017 was expected to grow to 51.4 million by 2025, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
More troubling is that the attrition rate among teachers is growing.
Nationally, more teachers are quitting in recent years than ever before. Teachers quit at a rate of 83 per 10,000 a month through the first 10 months of 2018, the highest rate since the U.S. Department of Labor began keeping the records in 2001, according to reports.
“This is pre-retirement turnover, mostly driven by dissatisfaction,” Richard Ingersoll, professor of education and sociology at the University of Pennsylvania, told education publication NEA Today.
Frustration about a lack of influence over decisions and curriculum more than dissatisfaction with pay and benefits was driving teachers out of classrooms across the nation, Ingersoll said.
Local educators echoed that assessment.
“I wish I could tell you hiring and retaining teachers is easy, but unfortunately, with the recent attacks on public education and the deprived school finance system, education is not a booming profession right now for most districts, if not states,” Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for Friendswood Independent School District, told a Daily News reporter recently.
The question for rank-and-file taxpayers and voters is whether we’ve created public school systems in which bright, dedicated people would just rather not participate.
That is more than an important question, it’s an existential question for a representative democracy.
• Michael A. Smith
