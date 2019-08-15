The League City Police Department last week showed the wrong way to go about seeking information about people suspected, and we emphasize suspected, of breaking the law.
But department officials showed the right way to correct a wrong. Just hours after the post, which we agree should never had been made in the first place, went live, officials had it taken down.
Representatives of the police department last week asked for the public’s help identifying two women, one holding a child, in a photo, who allegedly entered a perfume store and took merchandise without paying for it.
“These buffoonish besties buzzed boldly around the store and then left with a lot of expensive perfume without paying for it,” the post stated. “I think the thief in the jazzy bee ensemble should change her shirt to say, ‘Save the Babees.’ As in save the baby in the picture from these two sorry excuses for adults.”
The post goes on to ask for the public’s help to speak with the two women and ends by saying the Texas Department of Family Services “may also want to speak with them.”
The truth of the matter is, at the time of the post, the two women were not convicted, charged or arrested. They were merely suspects.
Even so, the unusual phrasing of the original post not only was in poor taste, it could be interpreted — as it was by some — as having already convicted the women.
“When we make a Facebook post or anything of that nature coming from League City Police Department, we in no way intend disrespect to anyone, whether they are a suspect in a case or not,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said. “If anything looks in the least bit unprofessional or derogatory, that is not acceptable and, as a result of that, I had it removed.”
League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson made the post, likely intending to use comical wording to get the most views and get the women identified quickly, Ratliff said. There are other ways of doing that without having to make comments like that, he said, and officials are handling the matter with Williamson internally.
Still, it was inappropriate.
Reacting quickly and taking the post down, though, was appropriate.
• Dave Mathews
