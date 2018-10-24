Perhaps people have lingering doubts about an incident involving off-duty police officers and Janice Stanton, a community leader in Galveston who is African-American. Perhaps it’s the news coverage about violence against African-Americans, the Black Lives Matter Movement or the president’s dispute with Colin Kaepernick and the NFL. But people are talking about Robin DiAngelo’s book “White Fragility” in coffee shops in Galveston.
DiAngelo conducted racial sensitivity training for companies that were trying to attract and retain minority employees. DiAngelo noticed a pattern. Whenever she would get into the uncomfortable conversation about problematic behaviors, white people would shut down the conversation. That’s the “fragility” of the book’s title.
DiAngelo’s thesis is that many white people simply can’t talk about white people as a class or group. They can’t make generalizations, which is of course what sociologists do. DiAngelo found that many white people can’t look at those patterns, even when they are so well documented the behaviors are predictable.
DiAngelo says white people are so defensive about their own reputations for being free from racism that they can’t accept the idea that all Americans are socialized into a racist culture. And the inability to even examine the question of how white supremacy permeates our society reinforces the status quo.
So nothing changes.
One of the frightening corollaries to this view is that our younger generations are not getting less racist.
Perhaps the most frightening story in the book is an account of a bit of research. Researchers asked two groups of children — some who were 6 or 7 and others who were 9 or 10 — to allocate play money to other children at school. The younger children discriminated against fellow students who were black. They did so when they were left alone to distribute the money and when they were under the eyes of a teacher.
The older group discriminated — but only when the teacher wasn’t watching.
Students, as they got older, were not getting free from the racial socialization. They were just getting better at hiding it.
Galveston has more thought-provoking discussions in coffee shops than just about any place on earth. But if it has any civic clubs, book groups or Sunday school classes that are looking for a project, invite the members and some other interesting people to read the book and discuss it.
• Heber Taylor
Editor’s note: Retired Daily News Editor Heber Taylor is writing guest editorials this week.
