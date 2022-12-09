It’s going to be interesting to watch League City’s government attempting to create a coherent, workable, transparent system for accepting and vetting complaints about material held in Helen Hall Library.
Whatever else the resolution approved by a 4-3 council vote Tuesday night might have achieved, it didn’t achieve that, just as a couple of dissenting council members warned would be the case.
In fact, the resolution took some murky, subjective subjects that also were already highly vulnerable to personal bias and added whole new levels of murk, subjectivity and vulnerability.
Meanwhile, it achieved clarity in nothing we can see from here.
The problems start immediately with Section 1 of the resolution, which states that “no city tax dollars will be expended to fund the purchase, display, or stocking of books or library materials in whatever medium … for which the targeted audience is anyone under the age of … 18, that contain obscenity or other harmful content … .”
The section goes on to list topics such as pedophilia, incest, rape, bondage and books that discuss or depict any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference or related topics where the intended audience is younger than 10 years of age.
In the first place, “obscene” and “harmful” are the core standards in Texas law against obscene display and distribution. It already was illegal under that state law, in other words, for libraries to display or distribute to anyone of any age anything that meets the general standard of obscene and harmful.
So, by listing discrete examples of potentially offensive material and age-based intended audiences, the resolution seems actually less restrictive than state law.
That, of course, would make the resolution irrelevant because local rules cannot be less strict than state law; that’s illegal.
The idea that the government can police anything as vastly broad as “any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference or related topics” is just dubious.
The relationship between Sleeping Beauty and Prince Charming is fundamentally an expression of sexual preference. And you could argue the kiss that awoke her falls under “any type of sex.”
That kiss was delivered without consent, so the story comes perilously close to romanticizing sexual assault. And consent wouldn’t matter anyway, because many sources put Sleeping Beauty’s age at 16, while the age of consent in Texas is 17.
So, a person could argue rationally that “Sleeping Beauty” depicts the sexual assault of a child.
Advocates argued Tuesday the resolution didn’t grant and never was intended to grant the authority to remove anything from the library. Under the resolution, material could only be moved from the children’s to adult sections of the library, advocates said.
Language in both of the resolution’s two main sections state otherwise, however. Section 1 forbids spending tax money to purchase, display or stock material, and Section 2 allows any resident to challenge the display, stocking or curating of material.
The only words about moving, rather than removing, were added on the fly and clearly were not part of the original draft of the resolution.
It’s reasonable for opponents of the resolution to think that simply moving was not part of the original intent either.
And oddly, the words expressing removal were still in the resolution council passed, along with the words expressing simply moving, even though those two concepts can’t exist at the same time in the same reality in practical application.
A couple of resolution advocates lamented this week that people had badly misunderstood their motives, which were merely to improve the city’s system for managing complaints about library materials.
The misunderstanding might have arisen from the fact the resolution calls for very little that reasonable people might see as improvement, and an awful lot that raises more questions than it answers.
The sole improvement was to establish mandates and timelines for the city to respond to complaints. Had that been the all of it, the resolution probably wouldn’t have been controversial.
The resolution also created the Community Standards Review Committee, giving it a mandate to judge complaints about library material — guided by the murky criteria noted above — and to render a decision to either sustain or deny. And then the resolution just sort of wanders off, leaving the committee to its own devices.
How, for example, is it supposed to render a decision — by plurality, majority, unanimously?
Further, most appointed committees and boards — planning boards, zoning boards — don’t have the authority to make decisions, only recommendations to the elected body.
This committee’s decisions would have the force of law, however, unless someone appealed to the council.
That’s extraordinary power for an appointed body set up, as advocates argued Tuesday, merely to better manage communication about complaints.
The city has a lot of work still to do to organize anything that might actually work, as opponents such as Councilman Chad Tressler argued well Tuesday.
Tressler advocated for a work session, including the trained librarians on the city’s payroll, to actually define the problem and work out a solution. That would have been the correct act of civic governance.
What happened Tuesday wasn’t an act of governance at all, though. It was an act of politics, the tossing of a bone to a constituency demanding action to correct a problem apparently existing mostly just in the minds of its own members.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.