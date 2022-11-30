In good years, the Texas Coast gets two days of fall thanksgiving — the one that everybody gets on the fourth Thursday of November, and one that’s ours alone on the last day of the month, when hurricane season comes to an official end.

The season that ended Wednesday was a good hurricane season for Galveston County and an average one, a little below average in fact, according to the keepers of weather statistics.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

