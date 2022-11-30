In good years, the Texas Coast gets two days of fall thanksgiving — the one that everybody gets on the fourth Thursday of November, and one that’s ours alone on the last day of the month, when hurricane season comes to an official end.
The season that ended Wednesday was a good hurricane season for Galveston County and an average one, a little below average in fact, according to the keepers of weather statistics.
The 2022 season generated 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes, according to the Yale University School of Environment.
The average from 1991 to 2020 was 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes and 3.2 major hurricanes, according to Yale, which noted this year broke an unprecedented streak of six consecutive years of extreme hurricane activity.
It’s interesting to look at what a slightly below-average hurricane season can mean in terms of death and destruction, however.
More than 300 people died during this below-average season, almost half of them, 145 or so people, during Hurricane Ian that devastated Florida in late September.
The storms of 2022 caused more than $54 billion in damage, according to several sources; Ian alone caused about $50 billion of that.
That number puts the below-average 2022 season at number six on the list of most costly.
Those statistics get to a point we make over and over about hurricane season.
Everybody, especially the press, tends to become fixated on predictions and recaps about how active a season might be or has been.
What this season proves, as past seasons already have, is this: It takes only one hurricane to change everything.
Ian was the one for people in Florida this year. Harvey was the one for people of Galveston County’s mainland communities in 2017 and Ike was the one for modern islanders in 2008.
People in Florida will be recovering from Ian for years to come, just as people on the mainland still are recovering from Harvey.
Aside from being below average, the 2022 season was odd; some observers describe it as bizarre. It got started late and tropical activity took a mid-season break that left experts puzzled.
The National Hurricane Center has invested a lot of time and effort in trying to determine why all that happened and what it might portend for the future.
Their conclusions will be interesting, but, we’d argue, more as a curiosity than anything else.
The climate is changing and perhaps what we expect from hurricane season will change as well. The safe assumption, however, is that change will mean worse, not better and to not become complacent
We have about six months to worry a lot less about hurricanes. That’s an excellent time to get ready for the next season, which begins in the spring.
We always say that and offer other cautionary words, and always will, but not so much today. Today we ought to just enjoy the fact that one more hurricane season has passed without calamity.
