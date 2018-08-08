This week, about 90 firefighters from around the state are going on a two-week mission in California where more than a dozen wildfires are blazing.
Five of the volunteers are from Galveston. Bryan Lee, Chris Anderson, John Shauck, Jeremy Dixon and Brad Magness flew out of Hobby Airport earlier this week. A Galveston firetruck has already been loaded onto a hauler and was en route to California, fire Chief Mike Wisko said.
The firefighters who volunteered should be commended. But it should also serve as reminder that, despite our differences, during times of crisis — whether it be hurricanes, flooding, wildfires or other disasters — many people will reach out to help.
In addition to the Texas firefighters joining to fight the wildfires, there are about 14,000 firefighters from across the nation and around the world.
Firefighters said for the first time Wednesday that they have made good progress battling the state’s largest-ever wildfire but didn’t expect to have it fully under control until September.
During the fire season, California employs about 5,300 full-time firefighters and hires an additional 1,700 each fire season. Trained prisoners and firefighters from 17 states and around the world fill out the ranks.
Those on the ground get help from more than 1,000 fire engines, 59 bulldozers, 22 air tankers, 17 airplanes, 12 helicopters and 11 mobile kitchens.
What is significant about those numbers is that volunteers from as far away as Australia and New Zealand have helped double the number of firefighters. So have prisoners.
Minimum-security inmates are trained and paid $1 an hour in the field and $2 a day when they’re not on duty. They do similar work to any firefighter, working long hours and sleeping in camps with other inmates. Most are on the front lines, using chainsaws and hand tools to reduce tinder-dry brush and trees to stop the flames.
While a growing number of people volunteering to fight the blazes is significant, it is maybe more significant in the diversity of people who will join in helping out during a disaster.
We have seen that diversity during our disasters. It’s good to know that Californians are getting the opportunity to see it during their disaster.
• Dave Mathews
