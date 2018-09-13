News the city of Galveston might step away from the Pelican Island Bridge replacement project is troubling and raises a couple of questions worth asking.
First, is the city’s position valid? And if so, what next?
If you’ll remember, the state is holding out $45 million to help replace the deteriorated, obsolete bridge linking Galveston and Pelican islands. The current project estimate is roughly $91 million, leaving several of the partners to come up with about $50 million, accounting for cost creep.
Just about everybody agrees the bridge needs to be replaced and many would benefit from that replacement because it would open Pelican Island to industrial development. A short list of direct beneficiaries would include Galveston County, the city, the Port of Galveston, Texas A&M University at Galveston and Galveston County Navigation District No. 1.
The plan seemed to be moving along until this week when Galveston leaders said they couldn’t commit the city to perhaps $50 million by signing on as the designated administrative body to manage the project, and guarantee that the rest of the construction money would be raised.
The Texas Department of Transportation had asked the city to become the project’s local sponsor, which typically is needed before the state will allocate grant money. Problem is, the city of Galveston can’t legally take on the risk of $50 million or so.
Galveston officials on Wednesday said the city was unable to enter the agreement because of limits set by the city charter on the amount of debt the city can commit to without putting the issue to a referendum.
The Galveston city charter is full of unusual language, restrictions and guidelines — one of which prohibits the city from taking on any kind of debt without an approval by way of a voter referendum. While this is fiscally conservative — which we support — it also ties the hands of the city from moving move quickly for an opportunity.
Most other cities can issue certain kinds of debt, certificates of obligation, for example, without getting voter approval. The city of Galveston, because of the city charter, cannot.
So, the city’s position does hold water.
But another question is why the state picked the city of Galveston, with its charter restrictions, to be the administrative body in the first place? Why not the county, which has mostly led the replacement project effort? Why not Navigation District No. 1, which owns the old bridge and the rights of way needed for the new one? Why, for that matter, not Texas A&M, which has the deep pockets of the university system behind it?
The risk worrying Galveston leaders, as we understand it, is real. The general plan always has been that the various stakeholders — the city, the county, the port, the university and perhaps some others, would spilt costs beyond the state’s $45 million. But if the city council approved the proposed agreement with the state, it would be committing Galveston taxpayers to that remaining cost — as much as $50 million — if for some reason the others didn’t come through.
Here is our thought: The bridge project needs to move forward, but may need a change in the designated administrative body. This project has been on the lips of elected officials for years now and the $45 million is likely to evaporate with any further delay.
This is a big deal and the vested partners need to come together and find a solution before this opportunity falls apart like the Pelican Island Bridge itself.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.