You’re tired. Exasperated. And, you feel like giving up on life.
Unfortunately, that’s the sentiment of more and more people who see no way out other than committing suicide. Suicide is the 10th highest cause of death in the United States, indicating a higher prevalence of suicide in general.
It’s a taboo subject. No one likes discussing it. But, it’s one conversation that we must keep at the forefront in our communities.
In the article (“National suicide rates reach level long known in county,” The Daily News, Aug. 25), we reported that this ominous trend is one that Galveston County knows all too well.
Between 1999 and 2017, the national suicide rate increased about 33 percent, from about 10.5 per 100,000 people up to 14 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
But Galveston County’s rate had long hovered around the 14 per 100,000 rate the country has just reached, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The county’s average suicide rate still ranks above the state average. And, more than 3,403 Texans died by suicide in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the University of Texas System Office of Health Affairs.
As the article continued, Detrick Harper, a certified life coach who grew up in La Marque, talked about his attempted suicide. Not once, but twice.
“When you’re dealing with a small-town vibe, like Galveston County, there are already not a lot of things on the outside getting in,” Harper said. “It’s so close-knitted, and people are feeding off each other’s energy. And no one is really providing that encouragement and speaking outside the box, saying there’s more to life.”
Harper and experts agree that with the influx of bullying tactics on social media and the lack of role models and community leaders has exacerbated the problem among children and teenagers.
The suicide rates are staggering. According to a report in the Journal of the American Medicines in which researchers analyzed data from 85,051 youth suicides between 1975 through 2016, suicide rates for boys and girls between 10 and 19 years old have been increasing since 2007.
In the past few years alone, Bailie Lundy, My’Kayla Hurst-Thomas and Brandy Vela, all county youth, took their own lives. And in at least two of those instances, relatives attributed the deaths to bullying.
We know that there isn’t “one” thing that can help turn this grim statistic around. But what we do want you to know is that there is help available for young and old.
Local help can be found at the Gulf Coast Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.namigulfcoast.org.
NAMI is a 501©3 nonprofit where volunteer leaders work to raise awareness and provide essential and free education, advocacy and support group programs, according to its website.
In addition to NAMI, if you need someone to talk to and are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
There’s no shame in seeking help. We’re hoping that you do just that and work toward living your best life.
• Angela Wilson
