There are couple of interesting sections in the resolution Galveston City Council members passed last week in response to traffic jams along Harborside Drive because of long trains.
Complaints at recent public meetings by islanders about long delays at railroad crossings prompted city officials to look into the matter.
It’s a resolution with little, if any, teeth in it. The resolution supports efforts of other states to enact laws addressing delays at railroad crossings. Here are the interesting parts of the resolution:
“Whereas, federal courts have found that laws and local ordinances attempting to limit and manage train delays are preempted by the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act and the Federal Railroad Safety Act. States where such laws have been struck include Texas, Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan ... .”
In 2001, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled federal law preempted state anti-blocking laws, rendering Texas’ statute unenforceable, and the law was removed from the Texas Transportation Code in 2005.
But here is one of the more interesting parts of the resolution:
“Whereas, grade-separation projects are the most effective method to address blockages and improve safety, these are costly projects and may not always be fiscally or logistically realistic for the local community ... .”
Grade separation is by either an overpass or underpass where roads and train tracks converge.
For years, we’ve had the opinion that the only safest and permanent solution to the Harborside traffic jam problem is an overpass.
Several reasons have been given about why an overpass is not practical, the main one being the cost.
While, as the council’s resolution also noted, there are federal funds available, there are restrictions on the use of those funds and grade crossing improvements must compete with other federal projects. The Texas Department of Transportation should take the lead on the plan to build an overpass.
Harborside has become the main artery from the mainland to the port, The Strand area, the University of Texas Medical Branch and Texas A&M University at Galveston, not to mention businesses such as American National Insurance Co.
We have a suggestion, city leaders and leaders of those institution use a little pressure on the state and federal government to help cut through the problems.
The only practical solution, both to motorists and for safety, is to start working on a plan for an overpass.
• Dave Mathews
