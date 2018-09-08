As we have pointed out in the past, in the aftermath of a major storm, preparing for the next one will not be an easy task but a necessary one.
It will take a coordinated effort of federal, state and local governments. And there will be no one simple solution.
Take, for instance, the proposed Ike Dike. The coastal barrier system the Army Corps of Engineers is now designing in the Galveston area would have helped lessen the damage from Hurricane Ike, where storm surge caused a great deal of damage.
The proposed dike, however, would not have been a solution to the problems caused by Hurricane Harvey last year. More than 50 inches of rain being dumped on the area was the cause of the flooding.
Nor does it need to be tropical storm or hurricane to cause severe flooding in some areas of the county. Just look at this past Labor Day weekend, where heavy rains in a short period of time flooded much of downtown Galveston and parts of Bolivar Peninsula.
Two years ago, parts of Houston were hit with more than 12 inches of rain in less than two days, resulting in catastrophic flooding and the deaths of eight people.
Sensible flood-control projects would be the answer.
Voters in Houston and its surrounding county marked the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey coming ashore by approving the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds to fund flood-control projects that might mitigate the damage caused by future storms.
The bond referendum, which was passed Aug. 25, would help pay for projects to be chosen from a list of more than 230 proposals. Officials said the bond money would help supplement federal funds earmarked for flood mitigation after Harvey.
As we have also pointed out in the past, floodwaters don’t stop at county lines, so anything Harris County can do to alleviate flooding will help lessen flooding in the cities surrounding Houston.
There is no one simple answer. And no way coastal communities can devise foolproof flood-control plans. What officials can do is to lessen the effects of the damage caused by flooding.
One of the biggest issues downtown businesses have during flooding is people driving down streets and pushing waves of waters into businesses, said Trey Click, the executive director of the Historic Downtown Strand/Seaport Partnership, which advocates for improvements to the city’s downtown area.
The partnership was working on a proposal to present to the city that would create a type of alert system for when streets were expected to be flooded, Click said.
The idea would be for the city to more quickly and clearly block off streets where wakes are a problem and discourage drivers from entering those places during a flood.
So, while we asked that federal, state and local officials work together, we also ask that residents help out, too, by using common sense.
It’s going to take a coordinated effort.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.