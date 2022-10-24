Most of us couldn’t fathom a day or a world without high-speed internet access.
We use the internet to study, conduct business, work remotely, research, stay connected and informed, pay bills or search and apply for jobs. The list goes on. Clearly, internet access isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.
So, it’s no small thing that the Rosenberg Library has been awarded more than $750,000 in federal grant money it will use to provide 1,500 laptops, hotspots and high-speed internet in an initiative to help those who don’t have such access.
By securing that grant, the library is living up to its ultimate purpose of supporting education and literacy and making it available to everyone regardless of income, all while staying relevant in a digital age.
The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund awarded $758,700 to the library as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to provide resources to educational institutions to help combat economic, educational and social inequalities between those who have computers and online access and those who don’t.
More than 21 million people in the United States don’t have access to the internet, according to the FCC.
Forty percent of schools lack broadband, as do 60 percent of health-care facilities outside metropolitan areas, according to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan research institute.
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., intends to bridge the divide with a simple and free library card, Mike Miller, executive director of the library, said.
“You can’t really function in today’s society without the internet,” Miller said. “We depend on it so often in terms of applying for jobs and connecting with people; you can’t live properly without it.”
Galveston residents who have a Rosenberg Library card and who don’t have access to reliable internet at home, or a computer to access the internet, are eligible to apply to receive one of the 1,500 Chromebook laptops and a year of high-speed internet access.
Thirty years after the debut of the World Wide Web, internet use, broadband adoption and smartphone ownership has grown rapidly for all Americans, including those who are less well-off financially, according to the Pew Research Center
“However, the digital lives of Americans with lower and higher incomes remain markedly different,” according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 25-Feb. 8 2021. “In fact, the shares of Americans in each income tier who have home broadband or a smartphone have not significantly changed from 2019 to 2021.”
With fewer options for online access at their disposal, Americans with lower incomes are relying more on smartphones to seek out and apply for jobs, according to the center.
The disparity in online access also is apparent in what has been called the “homework gap” — the gap between school-age children who have access to high-speed internet at home and those who don’t. Families without internet access lose out on a direct and convenient line of communication with schools and teachers.
That stark digital divide became painfully apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools closed and educators scrambled to get devices and aid to students without internet access.
Rosenberg Library’s grant is something to celebrate. But there’s a long way to go and it’s going to take all Texans to fight for and demand better access.
“Today, there are around 7 million Texans who lack access to high-speed internet, even if they wanted it, and an estimated 3.8 million Texans who face digital literacy challenges,” Mitrah Avini, a policy analyst for the nonprofit organization Texas 2036, told The Daily News.
The digital divide exists for a variety of reasons, Avini said.
“Challenges with digital literacy, lack of high-speed internet infrastructure and poor adoption rates that are often tied to the inability to afford internet service or the expense of devices are just a few examples,” Avini said.
A priority for Texas this legislative session will be the establishment of a state fund for broadband that will supplement federal dollars coming to the state, Avini said.
“A state fund could help stretch federal dollars for broadband infrastructure development, help support digital inclusion activities, and may provide the Broadband Development Office with the resources it needs to cover administrative costs,” Avini said.
We all should encourage and support Texas lawmakers in establishing that state fund.
In the meantime, this should also be a reminder of why public libraries, the last public place that’s free and for everyone, deserve and need our support, too.
• Laura Elder
