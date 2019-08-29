Get ready to dust off those stadium seats, pull out the pompoms and get ready to enjoy Friday Night Lights because high school football is back in Galveston County.
Friday Night Lights is as Texan as it gets. If you’re unaware of what goes on each and every Friday in late August through the beginning of November, you’re in for a treat — that is, if you love football and all that goes with it.
High school football games are a time for families to gather together on bleachers to cheer for their children, or maybe even their neighbors’ children on the gridiron, and take the game in as spectators.
It’s a way of life here.
Gathering at high school, peewee or college football games brings a sense of pride, and one that brings our communities together. It’s that one time a week where we can let our hair down, and one where we’re not divided by the doldrums of day-to-day life.
It’s a tradition that allows us to not only cheer on the team, but allows us to participate with sing-a-long chants with the cheerleaders, dance to the sounds and enjoy halftime shows by the high school band, take pictures with mascots, and fill up with stadium foods that help to support various programs at our local school districts.
Friday Night Lights is the heart of small-town social life. It gives us an opportunity to turn off the cellphones for a bit and focus on what’s important; family and friends.
So, take the time this season to cheer on your favorite team. Whether it’s the Ball High School Tornadoes or the La Marque High School Cougars, who kick off their season’s Friday with the annual Clash of the Causeway showdown at Etheredge Stadium in La Marque, or the Texas City High School Stingarees as they battle against the El Campo High School Ricebirds on Friday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City.
And, make sure you check out our Sports Extra section this season. It will feature some of this area’s biggest games and athletes who’ve been training all summer long for Friday nights. Scores and highlights will run each Saturday in Sports Extra as well.
Good luck to all the players, cheerleaders, band and dance team members, flag girls, baton twirlers, student trainers and concession stand workers, who help to keep our Friday Night Lights tradition humming in perfect harmony.
Who’s ready for some football? We are.
• Angela Wilson
