Residents of League City’s Hidden Lakes subdivision have a right to expect a little more concern than city officials have displayed so far about the stray bullets landing among and in their homes with disturbing regularity.
In some ways, this is a story about a classic clash of rights between property owners who’ve been around a long time and those who’ve more recently arrived. In this case, a shooting range that has been around for 40 years or more, and people living in a fairly new subdivision less than 1,000 yards down range from it.
On a more fundamental level, though, this about the city’s responsibility to ensure a reasonable level of health and safety for its taxpaying residents. The city’s response so far has put private property rights too far above public health and safety.
People in the subdivision complain that bullets, which they argue are coming from the range, are hitting their homes, putting them in fear of their lives.
Michael Swope, for example, told a Daily News reporter last week that a bullet had come through the front door of his house and ricocheted off a wall.
His daughter had been sitting at the kitchen table at the time and, had the bullet taken a slightly different trajectory, it would have hit her, Swope said.
“My wife and I still have PTSD from it,” he said. “We make sure to keep our kids away from the line of the door and not let them out to play before 7 p.m.”
Swope thinks the stray rounds are coming from Clear Creek Gun Range and several other residents have reported similar instances.
“Residents are terrified,” said Chris Nelson, who closed on a house in the neighborhood in August with his wife, Karen. “My neighbor for a long time wouldn’t let anyone go outside while it was open. It’s an uneasy feeling. And none of this was disclosed before we purchased the house.”
The owner of the gun range said he wasn’t aware of any problems with bullets landing in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood.
“I don’t know how the bullet holes got there, but it’s hard to believe they’re from my range,” said Ernie Randall, who has owned the range north of FM 646 since 1976. “But I might add it’s not unusual for people across the highway to come out and set up targets of their own. I can’t control that because it’s not on my property.”
There seems to be less doubt among city officials about where the bullets are coming from, however, and Swope said a person identifying himself as an employee of the range paid to repair his gunshot front door.
And city officials should be pretty keenly interested in determining where the bullets are coming from, if they aren’t coming from the range, and in stopping the lead rain no matter the origin.
Instead, the city seems to be content to quote state law and remind the residents, who claim to be terrified in their own homes and yards, that the range got there before they did.
“That gun range has been in existence for over 40 years and they were here before any of the other stuff was built around it,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said.
“They have some protection afforded through the state because of that.”
Property rights are important, but they aren’t the only important rights people should possess. The right to be reasonably safe, and to feel safe, in your own home is just as important.
Attempting to ensure that is among the most fundamental reasons government exists.
City officials can’t afford to do nothing about this problem.
• Michael A. Smith
