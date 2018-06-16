The inventory of items sheriff’s deputies seized during two raids in May on so-called game rooms suspected of being illegal gambling dens is interesting for what’s not listed.
Deputies reported taking almost $9,000 in cash, 48 video slot machines, a surveillance camera, multiple TVs, an iPad, computer equipment and a printer.
What’s not listed is any cheap novelty items — rabbit’s-foot keychains, rubber snakes, little dashboard hula dancers and the like. That absence is significant because the only way such places can legally possess and operate video slot machines is by paying winners off with cheap novelty items worth $5 or less. You’d think they’d have some of that on hand.
What these game rooms had on hand instead was a fair amount of cash money. It was actually an extremely large amount of money for a small operation to have on hand during these days of digital commerce. It was a small amount, however, compared to what law enforcement officers have seized during other raids on the same sorts of places. They have collected tens of thousands of dollars in the past.
Things officers seize during such raids become evidence to support the prosecution of charges against people operating the illegal gambling establishments. Most times, we suspect, the law officers get cuffs on some midlevel manager working for wages. Despite their efforts, it seems unlikely officers ever get close to the people actually behind the proliferation of illegal gambling halls all over the state. We suspect those are organized criminals skilled at obscuring the money trail and careful to keep ranks of expendable people between them and the law.
Be that as it may, there are sets of the responsible parties who can’t hide from Texans wanting this problem solved. One of those is the Galveston County Commissioners Court, which has for years had the power to enact rules meant to regulate game rooms, but has failed to act in any effective way. Why that may be is becoming a bigger and bigger elephant occupying a smaller and smaller room.
Those local elected officials are only partly at fault, however. The main responsibly falls directly on the Texas Legislature, which created the grand fiction that allows thousands of unregulated low-end casinos to flourish all over the state. Those lawmakers could solve the problem with a single bill making possession of gambling devices illegal.
When state lawmakers created the grand fiction — which is that some people might invest money in scores of video slot machines with the intent of operating them as simple amusement devices, and that lots of people might feed lots of money into those machines for a chance to win nothing much — they created another unfunded mandate. They mandated that local people would have to spend local tax dollars to battle a criminal industry created, nurtured and protected by the state of Texas itself.
Those May raids were the culmination of an undercover operation that began in January, according to an affidavit. About five months of police work so far has achieved one felony charge. We can’t say how much that cost just yet, but we are asking and suspect it wasn’t cheap.
Despite many other raids over the years, the casinos often reopen under new ownership, Maj. Barry Cook told a Daily News reporter.
“Our running raids against them is simply an inconvenience against them,” Cook said.
Every taxpayer should think about that. Are elected leaders here and in Austin looking out for your interest on this issue, or somebody else’s?
• Michael A. Smith
