It has been feeling a lot like 2011 on the island since the announcement last month that federal officials had empowered and, it seems, are encouraging Galveston Housing Authority to pursue mixed-income developments to replace subsidized housing demolished after Hurricane Ike.
News the housing authority had approved a resolution to move forward with plans for a mixed-income development at the former Oleander Homes public housing site, 5228 Broadway, was, in fact, the closing of a long circle and resets that long-running, hotly controversial rebuilding effort right back to where it was in October of that year.
It was in October 2011 that the authority and various partners, primarily McCormack Baron Salazar, rolled out a “Master Development Work Summary Report,” about how to replace more than 550 public housing units demolished after being flooded during the 2008 hurricane.
The core of that plan was three mixed-income developments on land where the Magnolia Homes, Cedar Terrace and Oleander Homes public housing projects had been.
The plan was based on current thinking about how to provide subsidized housing that serves a whole community — poor people not in, or only marginally in, the workforce; young people entering the workforce; old people exiting the workforce; and disabled people excluded from the workforce — and was modeled on successful housing developments elsewhere.
Some of the most deeply invested and credible civic leaders in Galveston had worked for years on the plan and it was a good one, which, had it been implemented, would have helped mitigate some of the workforce housing problems existing in the city now.
The plan was controversial, to say the least, however, and was opposed by a loose and variously motivated coalition of landlords and residents.
The landlords, some of whom are better described as slumlords, feared competition from newly constructed affordable housing, while a mix of ideology and fear — about crime, of others and over property values, to name a few — drove opposition among residents.
The end result of the opposition was to pulverize a good plan that would have benefited the whole city into a bad plan that nobody except for some Austin-based housing advocates wanted anything to do with.
Instead of replacing the demolished units mostly with mixed-income developments, the Texas General Land Office and those Austin-based advocates drafted a plan calling for two mixed-income developments and construction of almost 400 scattered-site housing units.
Nobody locally wanted the scattered sites. Former housing authority Director Stanley Lowe summed up the sentiment about them well.
“No housing authority director in his right mind would agree to that many scattered sites,” Lowe told The Daily News in a 2012 interview.
“It’s the road to bankruptcy and ruin.”
Interestingly, Lowe resigned under duress after having gotten crossways with a housing authority board appointed by a city council hostile to replacing public housing on the island.
His transgression had been attempting an end run around that board to convince the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to head off the scattered sites by mandating a third mixed-income development.
Lowe and many others argued, some for years, that the scattered-site plan was bad because all those dispersed units would be too expensive to maintain and manage and would inevitably fall into disrepair and become blight.
Almost exactly 10 years after crews demolished Galveston’s old public housing projects, the federal government has adopted the same argument — that scattered-site housing is too expensive and separates poor people from the jobs and services they need, among other things.
That policy change might be directly linked to a change in leadership at the federal housing department; apparently, Housing Secretary Ben Carson much prefers mixed-income developments to scattered-sites.
Whatever the reason, the change offers Galveston an opportunity to avoid the bad consequences of the bad plan.
People opposed to the initial public housing plan were driven by a dark dream of exporting all the island’s poor, elderly and infirm to somewhere else. Whatever else that dream was, and it was a lot else, including deluded, it was never possible, never practical, never going to happen.
The question never has been whether Galveston’s public housing would be rebuilt. That was settled in 2010, or thereabout. The question has been how it would be rebuilt.
The housing authority now wants to build about 115 public housing units in a mixed-income development at the Oleander Homes site, and perhaps another 60 elsewhere on the island, leaving only 100 units left to worry about.
This change is an opportunity to set right a process that went badly wrong. People should embrace it.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.