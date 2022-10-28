The knotty, politically thorny problem over who should be custodian of hotel occupancy tax revenue collected in Galveston got considerably more knotty and politically thorny Thursday when the city council voted to defer action on ordinances meant to clean up the whole mess.

At issue is an opinion from the city attorney arguing the city has for years violated its own charter and state law by allowing the Park Board of Trustees to keep millions of dollars of hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than keeping that public money in city-controlled accounts.

