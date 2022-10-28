The knotty, politically thorny problem over who should be custodian of hotel occupancy tax revenue collected in Galveston got considerably more knotty and politically thorny Thursday when the city council voted to defer action on ordinances meant to clean up the whole mess.
At issue is an opinion from the city attorney arguing the city has for years violated its own charter and state law by allowing the Park Board of Trustees to keep millions of dollars of hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than keeping that public money in city-controlled accounts.
Park board leaders argue City Attorney Don Glywasky’s opinion is wrong and have responded with a couple of their own legal opinions in attempt to prove that.
It’s a knotty issue just inherently for most of us because it involves dense legalese that tends to range from somewhat subjective to utterly stupefying.
Nothing we’ve seen so far from either side states explicitly in clear prose whose accounts the money should be in. That matters very little, however.
The debate has become far more opaque because of arguments offered in defense of the park board.
For one thing, the park board doesn’t need much defense in this case.
The newspaper has reported the “city and park board” might have violated the law and the charter.
In retrospect, that’s at least slightly inaccurate. The city, and ultimately the city council, is primarily responsible for abiding by the law and especially its own charter.
For practical purposes, the park board is blameless.
But that’s the least of it.
The debate slid almost immediately into a swamp of tangential issues.
Among them — the park board is a well-run organization; Kelly de Schaun is an excellent CEO of the park board; the park board operates in a transparent way; its work is important; and the city and park board should cooperate.
All that is absolutely true, as far as we’re concerned. It’s also beside the point.
Also tangential are arguments about what might have motivated District 3 Councilman David Collins to research various rules and conclude the city had been violating them.
Collins, the argument goes, did what he did because he has a vendetta against, or just doesn’t like, people at the park board.
That doesn’t matter. Even if Satan himself convinced Collins to dig into the rules, what Collins found is what he found.
Before the vote Thursday, there were only two relevant questions — was the city violating the law and what the council would do to set things right.
Whether anybody likes it or not, the first question already had been answered.
The city of Galveston employs at taxpayer expense a whole stable of attorneys led by the city attorney. When the city attorney says something the city is doing isn’t legal, the council is obliged to act.
There might be questions about whether Glywasky is correct, but who’s going to decide that? Certainly not a hotel trade association or a private law firm working for the park board.
Maybe the Texas Attorney General could be convinced to look at the issue, but this is Galveston’s problem.
The council can’t demand local control and fight intrusions against that, as it rightly has done in the past, but defer all that to some parent figure when the going gets tough.
After the vote Thursday, there are all sorts of questions.
For example, council members who voted to defer action said they wanted more time to talk. About what exactly?
No amount of coming together, collaborating, communicating and mutually respecting is going to make a thing that’s illegal become legal.
As it stands, based on the opinion of the city’s own chief legal officer, the city is in violation of its own rules, of its charter.
The council knows that and decided to just wink.
In that context, it’s fair to ask, what about everybody else? Is the council going to enact a general moratorium on abiding by the law? Stop citing senior citizens whose grass is too long? Tell the marshals to stand down on enforcing golf cart rules?
The fact is, the city even more than its residents has a moral, ethical and legal responsibility to bend to the rule of law, even when doing so is hard and perhaps politically costly.

